ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

George Balderson hat-trick leads Lancashire to stunning two-day win over Essex

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJ2H4_0i4iHH7W00

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex’s hopes of victory in an incredible LV= Insurance County Championship clash at Chelmsford as Lancashire won by 38 runs inside two days.

Balderson finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams’ four for 24, as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 31 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.

Only two Essex batters reached double figures against the telling and incisive bowling of the Lancashire duo, who helped their side to 19 points, while the hosts were left with a paltry three.

Surrey took a step closer to winning their second title in five years after forcing Yorkshire to follow-on at the Oval.

The hosts’ relentless seam attack bowled Yorkshire out for 179, and when bad light stopped play the visiting side were 89 for two, 65 behind, with Adam Lyth unbeaten on 36.

Jack Leaning celebrated his second century of the season to boost Kent’s hopes of avoiding relegation as they set Hampshire 378 to win.

Stand-in captain Leaning struck 112 as Kent totted up 269. It meant Hampshire, who had seen Mohammad Abbas claim four for 68, required the fifth-highest chase in their history to keep themselves in the title race, with Surrey highly likely to pick up a win and six bonus points.

Tom Price spearheaded a dramatic late Gloucestershire fightback against fellow strugglers Warwickshire.

Dismissed for 274 earlier in the day, Warwickshire bowled out the hosts for 255 to establish a slender first-innings lead of 19 – thanks largely to a superb return of five for 90 from Indian off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

But Price produced a blistering spell with the new ball to remove Dom Sibley, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes and Yadav, while David Payne accounted for Rob Yates as the Bears slumped to 58 for five at the close, a lead of just 77.

Craig Overton marked his return to Championship cricket with four wickets as Somerset took control of their match against Northamptonshire at Taunton.

Overton ended the day with four for 25 from 13 overs as the hosts reduced their opponents to 184 for six in reply to 389.

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire were forced to follow-on, and are facing defeat, after losing 16 wickets on the second day of their match with Worcestershire at New Road.

Dillon Pennington and Ed Barnard took the honours with four wickets apiece as Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 128 in just 34.2 overs.

It was a similar pattern when Nottinghamshire followed-on as Ben Gibbon and on-loan Matthew Waite reduced them to 66 for five. Only a fighting half-century from Haseeb Hameed denied Worcestershire the prospect of a two-day win.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd got the highest-ever first-class score by a Welshman of 313 not out to put his side in control against Derbyshire.

They declared on a massive 550 for five, as Derbyshire were reduced to 135 for five at the close, still 415 behind.

Bottom side Leicestershire recovered from 66 for five to close in on promotion-chasing Middlesex’s first-innings total.

Harry Swindells and Tom Scriven, with 67 and 65 respectively, led winless Leicestershire’s fightback as they reached stumps on 273 for nine – just 24 runs behind.

Michael Jones (96), Scott Borthwick (82), Nic Maddinson (90) and Chris Benjamin (82) helped Durham gain full batting points with a total of 459 for seven declared against Sussex at Chester-le-Street.

Sussex ended the day in deep trouble on six for three, still 291 runs short of making Durham bat again.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tom Abell and Tom Lammonby hit centuries as Somerset seal Division One survival

Somerset sealed Division One survival with a 352-run LV= County Championship win over Northamptonshire at Taunton. The hosts stretched their second-innings total from 277 for one to 337 for four declared, captain Tom Abell bringing up his second century of the match before falling for 115 and Tom Lammonby contributing 110.
SPORTS
newschain

William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has told funeral workers in Windsor that he got “choked up” seeing Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen as he carried out his first engagement since her funeral. William and his wife the Princess of Wales greeted volunteers and operational staff and praised their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Surrey secure County Championship title with resounding victory over Yorkshire

Surrey sealed their second County Championship title in five years after beating Yorkshire by 10 wickets inside three days at The Oval.The White Rose, starting the day 65 runs behind at 89 for two in their second innings – following-on after being dismissed for 179 in reply to Surrey’s first-innings 333 – were bowled out again for 208 with Dan Worrall taking four for 61.That left Surrey needing just 55 for victory, and their 22-point win took them 27 clear at the top of Division One – an unassailable lead with just one game left.It took captain Rory Burns and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Overton
Person
Dom Sibley
Person
Adam Lyth
Person
Dillon Pennington
Person
Tom Scriven
Person
Sam Hain
Person
Michael Jones
Person
Matthew Waite
Person
Jayant Yadav
Person
Scott Borthwick
BBC

Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure

Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancashire#Hat Trick#Essex#Warwickshire
BBC

Leicestershire Police dog awarded for outstanding bravery

A Leicestershire Police dog, who was assaulted while protecting his handler, has been honoured with a national award for outstanding bravery. PD Astro jumped to defend PC Grace Feavyour in November 2021 when a man was resisting being arrested. The four-year-old German Shepherd was injured but continued to keep hold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle. William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral. The pair will...
U.K.
newschain

Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28. Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wantage & Grove station: Setback for reopening hopes

The government says it has no plans to reopen a train station despite campaigners saying there is an increasing need for it. Wantage & Grove in Oxfordshire was opened by the Great Western Railway in 1846 but has seen no trains since 1964. Andy Holding, of Wantage & Grove Station...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Mark Wood determined to pace himself after explosive England return

Speed machine Mark Wood had one word for how he felt after hitting an eye-watering 97mph on his first appearance since March – “tired”. Wood missed the entire English summer with an elbow injury suffered during a Test match in Antigua and endured a longer-than-expected recovery from surgery.
SPORTS
newschain

Man admits plotting to steal Declan Donnelly’s Range Rover

A man has admitted plotting to steal a number of luxury vehicles, including a £70,000 Range Rover belonging to TV presenter Declan Donnelly. Oliver Hart, 30, appeared at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court on Friday where he admitted conspiracy to steal in relation to an alleged car theft operation running between January and July last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap

Russian and Ukrainian forces have exchanged missile and artillery barrages that killed at least seven people as both sides refused to concede any ground – despite recent military setbacks for Moscow and the toll on the invaded country after almost seven months of war. Russian missile strikes in the...
MILITARY
newschain

Molly Russell accessed material from ‘ghetto of the online world’, inquest told

Schoolgirl Molly Russell had accessed material from the “ghetto of the online world”, her father has told an inquest. Ian Russell said his daughter received emails from social media giant Pinterest “promoting depressing content”, including “18 depression pins you might like” and “new ideas for you in depression”.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy