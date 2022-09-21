Read full article on original website
Governor Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre. “South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope that...
Absentee voting begins today in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – The absentee voting period for South Dakota’s 2022 General Election begins today,. To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit an absentee ballot application form to their county auditor. The application can be found at the county auditor or online at www.sdsos.gov.
Enrollment up at the Board of Regents schools
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Enrollment at the six state universities in South Dakota rose this fall. Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher had the report. Maher says they saw significant growth in one particular group. Maher says the universities are reacting to student needs. Total headcount this fall was reported at...
SDBA President react to Federal Reserve Board raising the prime interest rate
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Federal Reserve Board raised the prime interest rate another three quarters of a point this week. They are doing that to slow the rate of inflation. South Dakota Bankers Association President Karl Adam says several rate hikes so far haven’t had the intended effect. Adam says...
