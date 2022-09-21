Read full article on original website
Related
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms In Edwardsville Offers Variety Of Healthy Options, Has Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - Collins Farms at 219 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville had its ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. Sophie Gianaris, an owner of Collins Farms, said her business has been open since June. Article continues after sponsor message. "My mom and sister own this...
advantagenews.com
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Fair Queens Begin Journey Around Parades, Pageants and More
MADISON COUNTY - Reigning Madison County Fair Pageant Queen Johna Murphy of Troy and Junior Miss Remi Sapp of Jerseyville and Little Miss Charlie Christ of Granite City are making their rounds at various parades, pageants, and festivals. The three girls are already quite close, following in the footsteps of...
No classes today at McCluer High School
Students at McCluer High School get this Tuesday off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
stlmag.com
Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold
Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust announces closure
You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust by this Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community group raises $275,000 to repaint 92-year-old Millstadt water tower
The old water tower in Millstadt is due for a coat of paint. It’s been rusty for years, and the city has threatened to take it down. A group has collected the $275,000 needed to repaint the water tower by hosting trivia nights and 5Ks.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfcnnews.com
Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
cityofedwardsville.com
SilverSneakers Program Now Offered at R.P. Lumber Center
Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center is now part of SilverSneakers, a fitness and wellness program offered at no cost to seniors 65 and older on eligible Medicare plans. That means that eligible senior citizens who are enrolled in SilverSneakers can take advantage of everything offered at the R.P. Lumber Center -- including the walking track, fitness center, ice rink and classes – at no cost to them.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
KMOV
Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
Fatal accident involving a motorcycle
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Police responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Broadway. The accident involved a motorcycle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Chesterfield home damaged in fire Friday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Chesterfield home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. The fire started at about 1 a.m. in the attic of the home on Westernmill Drive at Glen Cove Drive. Everyone who lives there got out safely and firefighters managed to keep it from spreading. It is unknown at this time […]
Comments / 0