ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Two local mayors to serve on board of IML

Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bud, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Red Bud, IL
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
stlmag.com

Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold

Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bud#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#The Elementary School#Red Bud School Board#Red Bud Board Of Eduction#The Sunshine Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
wfcnnews.com

Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
MARION, IL
cityofedwardsville.com

SilverSneakers Program Now Offered at R.P. Lumber Center

Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center is now part of SilverSneakers, a fitness and wellness program offered at no cost to seniors 65 and older on eligible Medicare plans. That means that eligible senior citizens who are enrolled in SilverSneakers can take advantage of everything offered at the R.P. Lumber Center -- including the walking track, fitness center, ice rink and classes – at no cost to them.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Sweetie Pie’s closing last St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Sweetie Pie’s is closing its last remaining St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop. In a social media post, it was announced the restaurant that was featured on the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” would have its last day on Sunday. Owners said the closure is due to the Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Chesterfield home damaged in fire Friday morning

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Chesterfield home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. The fire started at about 1 a.m. in the attic of the home on Westernmill Drive at Glen Cove Drive. Everyone who lives there got out safely and firefighters managed to keep it from spreading. It is unknown at this time […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy