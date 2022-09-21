Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema excited for return to Wisconsin, grateful for extra time to prepare
Bret Bielema will be returning to Madison to face Wisconsin on Oct. 1. The former Wisconsin HC and current Illinois HC had some kind words to say about the Badgers program per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Bielema was at Wisconsin from 2004-2012 as a defensive coordinator and eventually a head...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts weighs in on reports and rumors surrounding Nebraska's coaching vacancy
Trev Alberts is heading into a crucial head coaching search for Nebraska. After firing Scott Frost following an abysmal start to the 2022 season, the coaching carousel and rumor mill surrounding the Huskers has already been fired up. Some of those reports and rumors have included Urban Meyer, Kansas head...
Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns
Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Transfer portal breakdown: 9 players off to disappointing starts
There are a handful of higher-profile transfers who have started the season slowly. Yes, it’s only three games, but the production hasn’t been there – at least not yet. While three games seems like a small sample size, the season already is a quarter over; it’ll be a third over after this weekend’s games.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Prediction and preview
Ohio State and Wisconsin are getting ready for the conference opener for both teams and a blackout setting in Columbus. Kickoff is set for a primetime broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin preview. Ohio State and Wisconsin enter a Week 4 matchup with two...
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Butt, former Michigan TE, names reasons Maryland could be a dangerous matchup for Wolverines
Until given a reason, Michigan is going to be a fan favorite to go undefeated this season in B1G play. Then again, not everyone is ready to crown the Wolverines the champs of the B1G East just yet. Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt isn’t playing favorites entering Saturday’s game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State offensive linemen show off custom black suits to be debuted in Week 4
Ohio State’s offensive linemen have some new threads, and the big guys up front will be showing off those threads prior to the Week 4 blackout against Wisconsin. Thursday evening, Pursuit clothing brand put out a video of 18 Buckeye linemen donning brand new customized black suits. Per the release, the linemen will be donning the Pursuit suits, black shoes and more details for their outfits heading to the stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska announces major multimedia rights agreement for Huskers
Nebraska football has found its next media rights partner. The Huskers announced their new partnership with Playfly Sports Thursday morning. Playfly Sports, the emerging leader in sports marketing, media, and technology, agreed to terms on a 15-year deal worth $300 million. “We are pleased for the opportunity to work with...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo, Michigan State HC, sets the record straight on retirement rumors
When will Tom Izzo hang up the whistle at Breslin Center? For those hoping his reign is coming to an end, think again. Izzo is at the ripe young age of 67. And he’s only getting started entering Year 28. As a guest on the Draymond Green Show, Izzo...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome for Iowa vs. Rutgers matchup in Week 4
ESPN’s FPI predicted the result for Iowa’s 1st road game of the season against Rutgers in Week 4. The FPI projected that Rutgers would be a slight underdog at home against Iowa on Saturday. The projection gave Iowa a 56.7% chance to win the game over Rutgers. As the underdog, Rutgers received a percentage of 43.3% to win the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Mike Woodson Said at Indiana Basketball Media Day
Indiana University held a media day for the men's and women's basketball programs on Thursday in anticipation of the 2022-23 season. Here's what coach Mike Woodson said.
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Cincinnati on Saturday
Indiana (3-0) travels to Cincinnati (2-1) for a Week 4 matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Nippert Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan approves request to name Michigan Stadium tunnel after Lloyd Carr
Michigan football will be running through Lloyd Carr tunnel ahead of football games in the near future. The Wolverines announced Thursday that the Stadium tunnel would be named after the legendary football coach. The tunnel will be dedicated on Oct. 15, 2022. Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CFB insider breaks down 3 options for Huskers
Soon after the season ends, Nebraska will decide on its new head coach, and according to Fox Sports college football commentator Bruce Feldman, he thinks that the Cornhuskers should look at these three candidates. Feldman said on the McElroy and Cubelic Show on WJOX radio out of Birmingham, Alabama, that...
saturdaytradition.com
Chase Brown passes Illinois legend on program's all-time list with efficient start, quick TD to Week 4 contest
Chase Brown is climbing the program all-time ranks at Illinois, and he passed an especially legendary figure in the first half of action against Chattanooga. On the opening drive of the Thursday night contest, Brown carried the ball 3 times for 24 yards and a touchdown. He finished the drive with a 9-yard plunge to give the Illini the lead before 3 minutes of game time had expired.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue Pete helmet highlights Purdue's full uniform combination for Week 4 homecoming game
The Purdue Pete helmet is making its debut in Week 4 with the Boilermakers unveiling a unique uniform combination for Week 4 against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Purdue Pete will be on one side of the player’s helmet and the other side will have the player’s number. Purdue...
Comments / 0