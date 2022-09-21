ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Annual MOJA Arts Festival Begins on September 29th

The annual MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture, begins on Thursday, September 29th. The 11-day festival includes a variety of performances, art displays and educational outreach. Moja, a Swahili word meaning “one,” is the appropriate name for this festival celebration of harmony among all people in...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Fall into October with Mount Pleasant Towne Centre's Phenomenal Events Lineup

It’s officially fall and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is excited to celebrate October with a calendar full of community entertainment. Several fan-favorite events continue throughout the month, including Live Under The Oaks every Thursday, Play Dayz on October 4th and Paws on the Patio on October 13th. Fitness lovers are invited to return for the fall SWEAT series with Athleta, and guests can get their hands on fresh apples when the Apple Truck Tour comes to Towne on October 14th. Additionally, the annual Pink Promenade Catwalk + Cocktails will be returning for another year of fashion, fundraising and fun on Oct. 8 and expect plenty of fall activities during the Fall Festival on Oct. 29.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Lowcountry Food Bank's 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger Raises More than $90,000 to Fight Hunger in the Lowcountry

Lowcountry Food Bank announced this week that its 2nd Annual Walk to Fight Hunger raised more than $90,000 to procure food for Lowcountry neighbors who face hunger, which equates to 540,000 meals. The Walk to Fight Hunger is a family-friendly event that brings awareness to hunger issues in coastal South Carolina and raises funds for Lowcountry Food Bank programs, including Senior Meals, Childhood Hunger programs, and fresh produce options for the community.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
holycitysinner.com

Sweet Grass Vodka Opening Bottling Plant and Tasting Room in Charleston

Sweet Grass Vodka, a family-owned spirits and distilling company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston by October. The company’s $1.7 million investment will reportedly create 47 new jobs. Founded in 2020, Sweet Grass Vodka crafts vodka and spirits from South Carolina-grown potatoes. Located at 1640 Meeting Street,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley's Sunflower Cafe to close at end of September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley restaurant plans to close for good after 17 years in business. The Sunflower Cafe, located at 2366 Ashley River Road, will serve its last meal on Sept. 30. Owner Jennifer Adams said a lot of things led to the decision, among them ongoing staffing challenges, food shortages and rising food costs.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news

UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
GOOSE CREEK, SC
John Green
holycitysinner.com

Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Green Chile#Food Drink#Pacific Box Crate#Berkeley#Bessinger S Bbq#Cirsea Craft Ice Cream#Delaney Oyster House
FodorsTravel

30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina

Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Mermaids and Mateys take over Folly Beach this weekend

Mermaids and Mateys takes place on Folly Beach Sept. 23-24 to support the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, with fun activities for everyone. “The event will be a full scale street closure with 65 vendors, live bands, $5 Lunazul cocktails, a football viewing area, a robust kids area, a costume contest, a caricature artist, the Outer Banks Twinkie [van] and more,” said Kelly Travers, event coordinator with the Folly Association of Business.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia

 Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Jalisco Taqueria Launches New Menu, Specials, and Events

Beginning today, Jalisco Taqueria on James Island is launching a new menu, specials, and events. Featuring crowd-pleasers like Nachos, Grilled Poblano Rellenos, and Platos (choice of protein served with tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, frijoles borrachos, and more), as well as the return of fan-favorites like Cangrejo Dip, the Tamales entrée and Barbacoa Tacos, patrons can enjoy inside or outside on the restaurant’s patio.
CHARLESTON, SC

