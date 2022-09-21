ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
VP Harris to headline Austin Democratic fundraiser ahead of midterms

The Texas Democratic Party announced Thursday Harris would speak at its Johnson-Jordan Reception in Austin on Oct. 8. The event is named for former President Lyndon B. Johnson and Rep. Barbara Jordan and aims to fundraise to help with things like "vote-by-mail assistance, voter protection efforts, community organizing, direct voter contact, and more," according to a news release.
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena poll: Immigration a winner for Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott’s “tough on immigrants” message this campaign season is not only appealing to Republicans; it also resonates with the state’s growing bloc of independent voters. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll of likely voters in the November election in Texas – in both parties...
When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas

Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
Texas Survey Reveals Overwhelming Support for Gun Safety Restrictions

A new Texas survey reveals overwhelming support for tightening controls on guns and gun ownership. It also demonstrates the support is widespread across a diverse range of socio-demographic and partisan groups. The findings come from the “Texas Trends Survey 2022 – Gun Safety” report, released today by the University of...
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
Big Tex in Place ahead of State Fair of Texas

FAIR PARK (WBAP/KLIF) – Big Tex was raised in place on Friday, a week out from the opening of the State Fair of Texas. The iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy will welcome folks back to the 2022 State Fair of Texas in style. According to fair organizers, his custom boots have been polished, shirt pressed, jeans starched, and he is practicing his “Howdy, Folks!” His new shirt and jeans were recently unveiled at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium earlier this year. His brand-new belt buckle debuted on Friday.
