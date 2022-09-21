Read full article on original website
Related
Immigration Gives Greg Abbott Lead Over Beto O'Rourke in Texas: Poll
Independent voters in Texas care more about immigration than abortion, according to a new analysis.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
KSAT 12
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said Friday that he’d support a change to Texas’ abortion laws to allow victims of rape to legally obtain the procedure.
VP Harris to headline Austin Democratic fundraiser ahead of midterms
The Texas Democratic Party announced Thursday Harris would speak at its Johnson-Jordan Reception in Austin on Oct. 8. The event is named for former President Lyndon B. Johnson and Rep. Barbara Jordan and aims to fundraise to help with things like "vote-by-mail assistance, voter protection efforts, community organizing, direct voter contact, and more," according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kut.org
Gov. Greg Abbott asked donors to help pay for busing migrants. The response isn't covering the bills.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been railing against migrants coming to the border and blaming the federal government for not doing enough to stop them. And after launching a controversial program to bus the migrants to other states, he appealed to private donors to help cover the transportation costs. But...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena poll: Immigration a winner for Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott’s “tough on immigrants” message this campaign season is not only appealing to Republicans; it also resonates with the state’s growing bloc of independent voters. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll of likely voters in the November election in Texas – in both parties...
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics
At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Final Stretch of Texas Governor's Race, Poll Numbers Have Not Changed Significantly
Texas's GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, of El Paso, have been campaigning for your vote in the Texas governor's race for months, but the numbers in this race remain consistent. SMU Political Science Professor Mathew Wilson refers to this race as remarkably stable. “Just...
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in Texas
Beto O'Rourke and Delores HuertaScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll results for governor recently showed Beto O’Rourke was falling further behind. If he wants to beat Governor Greg Abbott who has a nine-point lead and he is running for his third re-election, O’Rourke has some catching up to do.
CBS Austin
CBS News Chief Washington correspondent talks about 2020 election at Texas Tribune Fest
On January 6th, 2021, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett was reporting as the insurrection at the Capitol unfolded. “I was in the CBS News bureau, at the anchor desk, with Norah O’Donnell and Ed O’Keefe,” he said. He was on the air for ten hours. “It was a day I thought I would never see in this country.”
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to Biden & VP Harris About Secure Border & Mexican Drug Entrepreneurs
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis. At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland,...
Daily Cougar Online
Texas Survey Reveals Overwhelming Support for Gun Safety Restrictions
A new Texas survey reveals overwhelming support for tightening controls on guns and gun ownership. It also demonstrates the support is widespread across a diverse range of socio-demographic and partisan groups. The findings come from the “Texas Trends Survey 2022 – Gun Safety” report, released today by the University of...
New guidelines cause surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Harris, Galveston counties
Harris and Galveston counties saw an unprecedented spike of rejected mail-in ballots in the March primary elections. The rejections dropped afterward as voters and county officials adapted to new guidelines from Senate Bill 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections greatly increased across the state after Senate Bill 1 went into...
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas town installs American flag nearly 200 feet in the air to show its patriotism
A North Texas town recently installed a 50 x 80-foot flagpole to fly the American flag as high as possible. Mayor Kevin Fowler of Rockwall, Texas, a suburb of the Dallas and Fort Worth metro areas, joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, 2022, to talk about the idea and how the symbol of patriotism arrived in town.
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
Gov. Abbott gives reason for bussing migrants out of state
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped in Alice on Tuesday to speak to the Jim Wells County Republican Party. Abbott spoke on a few topics such as police, business and immigration.
wbap.com
Big Tex in Place ahead of State Fair of Texas
FAIR PARK (WBAP/KLIF) – Big Tex was raised in place on Friday, a week out from the opening of the State Fair of Texas. The iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy will welcome folks back to the 2022 State Fair of Texas in style. According to fair organizers, his custom boots have been polished, shirt pressed, jeans starched, and he is practicing his “Howdy, Folks!” His new shirt and jeans were recently unveiled at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium earlier this year. His brand-new belt buckle debuted on Friday.
Comments / 10