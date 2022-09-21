ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
cityofedwardsville.com

SilverSneakers Program Now Offered at R.P. Lumber Center

Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center is now part of SilverSneakers, a fitness and wellness program offered at no cost to seniors 65 and older on eligible Medicare plans. That means that eligible senior citizens who are enrolled in SilverSneakers can take advantage of everything offered at the R.P. Lumber Center -- including the walking track, fitness center, ice rink and classes – at no cost to them.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bud, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
City
Red Bud, IL
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sae#Linus High School#Linus K12#Ffa#The Red Bud Ffa Chapter
southernillinoisnow.com

Breese man killed in Lebanon crash

A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
BREESE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
KOMU

Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade

Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Holloway Ruled "Unfit To Stand Trial" In Beheading Of 22-Year-Old Alton Woman

ALTON - Associate Judge Neil Schroeder has made a ruling on the mental health of Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of Litchfield. His decision at this point is Holloway's mental health prevents him from assisting in his own defense. Holloway is charged with the beheading of a pregnant Alton woman on June 9, 2022, in the 3400 block of Bolivar in Alton.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy