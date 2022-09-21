A Collinsville man charged with murder is now accused of soliciting someone to kill two people, including a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy. Robert Tarr was indicted on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Tarr is currently in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Farmersville last year. He is now charged with hiring someone to kill a surviving person from that incident and a Montgomery County Deputy who is investigating the shooting.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO