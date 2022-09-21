Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms In Edwardsville Offers Variety Of Healthy Options, Has Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - Collins Farms at 219 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville had its ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. Sophie Gianaris, an owner of Collins Farms, said her business has been open since June. Article continues after sponsor message. "My mom and sister own this...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
13-year-old missing out of Monroe County, Illinois, found
MONROE COUNTY, Illinois — A 13-year-old girl was found early Friday morning after being reported missing Thursday afternoon.
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
Woman dies in Troy, Ill. fire, domestic ties suspected
An investigation is underway after a suspected domestic situation ended with one woman dead and a home destroyed by a fire.
Illinois State Police car struck overnight in Collinsville
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating two separate collisions overnight in which one of the agency's patrol cars was struck. One of the collisions happened in Collinsville.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
Effingham Radio
Collinsville Man Charged With Solicitation Of Murder For Hire
A Collinsville man charged with murder is now accused of soliciting someone to kill two people, including a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy. Robert Tarr was indicted on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Tarr is currently in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Farmersville last year. He is now charged with hiring someone to kill a surviving person from that incident and a Montgomery County Deputy who is investigating the shooting.
southernillinoisnow.com
Breese man killed in Lebanon crash
A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
Fatal accident involving a motorcycle
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Police responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Broadway. The accident involved a motorcycle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
A 34-year-old Iuka man has been arrested by Salem Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was stopped by Salem Police while traveling in the 300 block of West Warmoth Street. He was later released from the Marion County Jail on a notice to appear in court.
New Illinois law may help homeowners sued over solar panels
A home in Belleville is an eyesore, according to a lawsuit filed by the neighborhood homeowner’s association. It’s over the placement of solar panels.
The One Illinois Road You Should Never Drive On, Especially At Night
Many tales and paranormal experiences surround Lebanon Road outside of Collinsville, Illinois, but most of them involve one of two things; the Acid Bridge and the "Seven Gates Of Hell". If you love all things haunted and paranormal, I'm sure you've heard about this infamous road that is often considered...
edglentoday.com
Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced To More Than 12 Years In Prison
EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court in St. Louis announced today that Antonio M. Brown, 38, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 151 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine on Monday, September 19, 2022. Following his release from federal prison, Brown must complete five...
