Randolph County, IL

edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

Collins Farms opening its doors to the community.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Collinsville Man Charged With Solicitation Of Murder For Hire

A Collinsville man charged with murder is now accused of soliciting someone to kill two people, including a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy. Robert Tarr was indicted on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Tarr is currently in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Farmersville last year. He is now charged with hiring someone to kill a surviving person from that incident and a Montgomery County Deputy who is investigating the shooting.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Breese man killed in Lebanon crash

A 27-year-old Breese man has died in the aftermath of a single vehicle rollover crash in Lebanon early Friday morning. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identifies the victim as Tyler Gartside. Gartside reportedly was driving eastbound on US 50 when he apparently crashed and his vehicle rolled over....
BREESE, IL
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

A 34-year-old Iuka man has been arrested by Salem Police for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was stopped by Salem Police while traveling in the 300 block of West Warmoth Street. He was later released from the Marion County Jail on a notice to appear in court.
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced To More Than 12 Years In Prison

EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. District Court in St. Louis announced today that Antonio M. Brown, 38, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 151 months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine on Monday, September 19, 2022. Following his release from federal prison, Brown must complete five...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

