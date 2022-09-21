ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles

To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lions DL Coach: Hutchinson Left Two or Three Sacks Out There

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash believes Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, could have had an even better performance than he did. Against the Washington Commanders, Hutchinson recorded three sacks, but could have recorded even more, if he had played up to the high expectations of the coaching staff.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal

Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Lions defense facing battle as Aidan Hutchinson still not practicing

The Detroit Lions might be without their star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson heading into Week 3. After injuring his thigh in Week 2, Hutchinson missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice. His availability for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings will be heavily determined by if he can practice on Friday.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig at Dyami Brown as he claims he 'didn't see him on the field much' during Detroit's win over Washington after the Commanders WR was drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been turning heads with his performances to start the season, but the second year player's latest comments off the field may turn even a few more of them. St. Brown has talked in the past about using the fact that...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons have shot up PFF’s offensive line rankings

One of the biggest surprises so far this season has been the performance of the offensive line for the Atlanta Falcons. Heading into the season it was a huge worry for everyone. They ended last season as one of the worst units and during the offseason, they really only made one minuscule upgrade by going from Jalen Mayfield to Elijah Wilkinson (who will not play on Sunday).
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Andy Reid vs. Indianapolis Colts series history

Andy Reid has been one of the greatest coaches in the NFL over his 24 seasons, but one team he has historically struggled against is the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s a look at his history against them. Reid has faced the Colts a total of 8 times in the regular...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
