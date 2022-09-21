Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown named NFC Player of the Week
Dan Campbell called him “a pit bull that plays receiver,” and after leading the Detroit Lions to their first win of the season Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Amon-Ra St. Brown is NFC Offensive Player of the Week. St. Brown caught nine passes for 116 yards and two...
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reveals expectations vs. Lions after Kirk Cousins’ Week 2 struggles
To say that the Minnesota Vikings struggled in Week 2 is an understatement. The Philadelphia Eagles ran circles around the Vikings, with cornerback Darius Slay leading the charge with a masterclass defensive performance shutting down Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Nevertheless, quarterback Kirk Cousins has to play better, throwing three interceptions (with only touchdown) on a rather wasteful 27 out of 46 on pass attempts, having been outdueled by Jalen Hurts.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Lions DL Coach: Hutchinson Left Two or Three Sacks Out There
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash believes Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, could have had an even better performance than he did. Against the Washington Commanders, Hutchinson recorded three sacks, but could have recorded even more, if he had played up to the high expectations of the coaching staff.
Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal
Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
Lions Week 3 injury report: Still no Hutchinson or Jackson entering final practice
The second practice participation report from the Detroit Lions in advance of the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings saw some upticks in status. Three players saw their activity level increase. Running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice....
Lions DL coach Todd Wash explains the emergence of DT Isaiah Buggs
One of the key stats in the Lions Week 2 win over the Commanders was how effectively the Detroit defensive front bottled up the Washington ground game. Commanders RBs managed just 37 yards on 17 carries and had 10 runs that gained less than two yards. Lions defensive line coach...
RELATED PEOPLE
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
Yardbarker
Lions defense facing battle as Aidan Hutchinson still not practicing
The Detroit Lions might be without their star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson heading into Week 3. After injuring his thigh in Week 2, Hutchinson missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice. His availability for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings will be heavily determined by if he can practice on Friday.
Lions final injury report for Week 3: 4 key players listed as questionable
The Detroit Lions will head to Minnesota in Week 3 to face the Vikings. They’ll do so with four of their most talented players all questionable for Sunday’s matchup with injuries. Center Frank Ragnow (toe), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) are...
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig at Dyami Brown as he claims he 'didn't see him on the field much' during Detroit's win over Washington after the Commanders WR was drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been turning heads with his performances to start the season, but the second year player's latest comments off the field may turn even a few more of them. St. Brown has talked in the past about using the fact that...
The Atlanta Falcons have shot up PFF’s offensive line rankings
One of the biggest surprises so far this season has been the performance of the offensive line for the Atlanta Falcons. Heading into the season it was a huge worry for everyone. They ended last season as one of the worst units and during the offseason, they really only made one minuscule upgrade by going from Jalen Mayfield to Elijah Wilkinson (who will not play on Sunday).
Andy Reid vs. Indianapolis Colts series history
Andy Reid has been one of the greatest coaches in the NFL over his 24 seasons, but one team he has historically struggled against is the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s a look at his history against them. Reid has faced the Colts a total of 8 times in the regular...
FanSided
286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0