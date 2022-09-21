Read full article on original website
Sentencing for child's death in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was an emotional day in court listening to victim impact statements about the loss of the 16-month-old child at the hands of Christopher Mele back in 2019. Mele took a plea deal last month instead of going to trial and learned how long he'd be...
Noxen woman re-sentenced for 2010 fatal crash
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen was re-sentenced to state prison Friday on multiple probation violations stemming from a fatal crash in 2010. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II re-sentenced Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, to one-to-two years, seven months in prison for the drug and alcohol induced crash that killed Joseph Hauze, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.
Pittston man sentenced for setting fire to own condemned house
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston was sentenced up to 10 years in state prison for setting his condemned house on fire in October 2021. Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Joseph William Policare Sr., 57, to four-to-10 years in state prison on a charge of arson. Policare pled guilty to the charge but mentally ill on June 23.
Third assault charge for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
Man to serve up to 60 years in prison for toddler’s death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney tells Eyewitness News a man who pled guilty to killing a toddler in Scranton was sentenced to up to 60 years in state prison Friday evening. District Attorney Mark Powell said the judge sentenced Christopher Mele, 35, to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum […]
Woman sentenced for role in foiled hit on detectives
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say delivered cash to an undercover trooper posing as a hitman pled guilty and was sentenced in Luzerne County court. According to online court records, Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty Monday to three separate crimes. Investigators say in April of 2021, William Lynn, 27, an […]
Times News
Lehigh County Fraud cases
State police at Bethlehem reported on incidents being investigated by troopers:. • Troopers said a 40-year-old woman from Slatington joined her friend in a business proposition. The suspect, disguised as another woman that was known to the victim, was using a duplicate Facebook account and was able to convince the victim to send them $3,500 in funds electronically. Troopers said the mobile checks that were sent did not clear after being deposited. The investigation is continuing. The incident began on June 28.
Beaver Meadows man defrauded of over $10,000
BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 60-year-old man from Beaver Meadows reported $10,800.00 stolen from his bank account. PSP say the man walked into the station to report a theft by wire fraud on September 15. Police have no active suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Times News
State police — DUI cases
State police at Lehighton reported on several driving under the influence cases:. • Troopers said on Aug. 17 at 9:44 p.m. troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash at Route 248 and Bank Street, in Bowmanstown. The driver involved, Jasmine Hunsicker, 25, of Lehighton, was found to be under the influence and refused a test. Charges were filed.
Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
Suspect wanted in Plains Township bank robbery
Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News has updated this story to include the current status of investigations surrounding this incident. PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for a person involved in a robbery at the FNCB Bank in Plains Township. The robbery occurred around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the FNCB Bank on State […]
Pa. man with long juvenile record sentenced to prison in shooting cases
WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport teen has been sentenced to 4 to 15 years in state prison for wounding a 14-year-old boy and shooting at a pizza delivery man’s vehicle in separate cases. Lycoming County Judge Nancy L. Butts, Thursday went along with the plea agreement Thursday when she...
Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription
Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
Murder suspect allegedly struck another inmate 8 times with a broomstick, police say
A man charged in connection with a murder conspiracy is now accused of throwing hot liquid at a fellow prison inmate and whacking him eight times with a broomstick, according to police. Giovani Cagle was charged Wednesday with assaulting the other Northampton County Prison inmate on Saturday, according to a...
Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
Man indicted for trafficking drugs in Luzerne County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has been indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for distributing multiple drugs including heroin in Luzerne County. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Dario George, 31, of Nanticoke, distributed fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine between November 23, 2021, and May 19, 2022, in Luzerne County. George […]
Two charged after home invasion in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County women were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a home and starting a fight with another woman. Williamsport Police received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 from a person who said two people were fighting inside a home near the 800 block of Elmira Street. Officer Jamie DeSanto got to the home and broke up the altercation, police said. Terry...
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Times News
Fleeing cyclist eludes police
Police are looking a motorcyclist who led police on a chase beginning in Lehigh County and ending in Carbon County. State police at Bethlehem said the incident began at 5:11 p.m. on Sept. 20 when troopers attempted to stop a motorcyclist along Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County. The male cyclist fled troopers and the ensuing pursuit entered East Penn Township, in Carbon County. The cyclist managed to elude troopers by entering the D & L Trail along Lehigh Drive in the township.
Dad accused of giving marijuana to 7-year-old son
PINE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report that a father was giving his 7-year-old marijuana to calm him. According to Pennsylvania State Police, it was reported to investigators that between July 1, 2021, and September 1, 2021, a 7-year-old boy was being provided marijuana by his father. PSP says the father […]
