Visalia, CA

Man arrested for starting dumpster fire in Visalia, police say

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was arrested after he started a dumpster fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Noble avenues for a report of a dumpster fire.

When officers arrived, they found a fire burning inside a dumpster.

Officers said they were able to track down the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Gabriel Rios, a short distance away from the dumpster.

Rios was placed under arrested and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trail Facility for arson.

Nobody was injured, and no property was damaged in the fire.

