Man arrested for starting dumpster fire in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man was arrested after he started a dumpster fire Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.
Around 5:45 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Noble avenues for a report of a dumpster fire.
When officers arrived, they found a fire burning inside a dumpster.
Officers said they were able to track down the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Gabriel Rios, a short distance away from the dumpster.
Rios was placed under arrested and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trail Facility for arson.
Nobody was injured, and no property was damaged in the fire.
