Northport one step closer to renaming 28th Street
NORTHPORT -The city of Northport may soon be celebrating one of its own by renaming a street. On Monday, the Northport City Council’s Public Safety Committee passed a petition requesting renaming 28th Street to Benevolent Way. The street is home to Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon’s business, Herndon, Hicks and...
Water, sewer, garbage rates going up in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Council approved rate increases for water, sewer and solid waste collection service charges for the 2023 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The vote Tuesday was unanimous. District 2 City Council Member Raevan Howard said these increases aren’t going to be popular, but they’re happening because...
Stillman College gets grant for new cyber security training center
Stillman College is getting nearly $3 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration that will be used for funding renovations in Geneva Hall and a new cyber security training center. This $2.7 million grant will be matched with $100,000 in state funds and is expected to create and retain 100...
Northport increases rates for water, sewer, garbage
NORTHPORT – the Northport City Council approved the 2023 fiscal year general fund and the water and sewer fund’s operational budget on Monday, Sept. 19. The city also approved an ordinance to increase water, sewer and garbage rates for Northport residents. There will be an additional $1.50 administrative...
Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent has contract extended
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools voted to extend Superintendent Mike Daria’s contract. His salary will also increase to $272,000 per year. “The parents, students, and faculty make it a wonderful place to work,” said Daria. “We are on our way to becoming a premiere school district and it is incredible to work with so many faculty and staff members, and families and students who are on that path to that vision.”
Northport hands over $30K to Tuscaloosa District Attorney’s office
NORTHPORT -The city of Northport is helping the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office with the thing it needs most: Funding. On Monday, the Northport City Council presented U.S. District Attorney Hays Webb with a $30,000 check. Webb said that money will be used to recruit and hire more attorneys so the DA’s office can handle an increased workload.
Possible prison strike to start Monday across Alabama
BIBB COUNTY – Prison inmates and prison workers are prepping for a possible statewide strike for all inmates within Alabama’s prison system. On Monday, Sept. 26, Alabama prisoners will reportedly go on strike from food service, grounds work or any jobs assigned. Inmates said they’re taking action because...
Shelton State hosts memorial for veterans lost to suicide
TUSCALOOSA – Shelton State Community College is raising awareness of the rising number of veterans committing suicide. The We Remember campaign took place at the flagpole on the Martin campus on Tuesday. Veterans, survivors and their families paid tribute to lost loved ones or celebrated that they’re still here....
Tuscaloosa traffic: Be careful out there, because it’s often a mess
It happens every year like clockwork: students come back, and Tuscaloosa’s roads become more like a war zone. Wrecks can be seen left and right; 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard are everyone’s worst nightmares and, to top it all off, some major thoroughfares are the site of constant construction.
City school board: Threats won’t be tolerated
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education said it will be stepping up its response when people make false reports after several schools were hit with threatening calls last week. Calling in threats or posting false threats on social media is an arrestable offense and disrupts the day...
Tuscaloosa bar too packed? Owners, managers can expect harsh punishment
TUSCALOOSA – Many bars on the Strip near the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa are jam-packed most, if not every night of the week. Now, the city of Tuscaloosa is fighting back against overcrowded bars by increasing penalties for bar owners and staff caught allowing more patrons in than their buildings allow.
Stillman College, VA Medical Center team up for Stomp Out Suicide
TUSCALOOSA – Stillman College partnered with the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center to produce “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show meant to raise awareness on issues surrounding suicide. According to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, the suicide death rate rose from 12.3 to 13.5 people per 100,000 between...
As interest rates rise, housing remains a solid investment
TUSCALOOSA – The federal government raised interest rates once again this week, directly affecting interest rates on all sorts of loans. Tyler Bigbie with Keller Williams Realty keeps an eye on the housing market every day and said you can really never go wrong investing in a home. “The...
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Sept. 22, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Dennis Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge. Benjamin Wise, 47, is last known to be...
Gordo, Pickens County Ready for Next Chapter In 8-Mile War Rivalry
If you travel westbound down Highway 82 from Tuscaloosa, and you’ll find a high school football rivalry unlike any other. It’s Gordo versus Pickens County. The Greenwave versus the Tornadoes. Force of nature versus force of nature. This rivalry game is for bragging rights. It will not have...
1 dead in Tuesday Walker County wreck
A single-vehicle crash in Walker County on Tuesday has claimed the life of a man from Ozark. The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on Alabama Highway 69 near the 214-mile marker, about 5 miles north of Jasper. Tyce H. Brockett, 23, was fatally injured when the pickup he was...
Child recovering after being mauled by dog in Pickens County
A Pickens County child is recovering after being mauled by a dog Wednesday morning. Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones said the attack happened in a driveway while the child was going to get on a school bus. “It is very heart-wrenching because it is someone’s child, someone’s nephew,” Jones said....
Alabama lands 4-star defensive lineman in 2023 class
The Crimson Tide has landed one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class, Jordan Renaud. The Versatile defensive lineman from Tyler, Texas. Renaud stands at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds and decided to roll with the Tide over offers from Oklahoma, Georgia, and Auburn. In his Junior season at...
Will Alabama’s least mentioned weakness be revealed against Vanderbilt?
Since legendary head coach Nick Saban came to Tuscaloosa in 2007, the Crimson Tide hasn’t had many weaknesses. One of the few that come to mind is perhaps the weirdest: their struggle against backup and/or freshman quarterbacks. Alabama has lost to at least six backup and/or freshman quarterbacks since then, including Johnny Manziel, Trevor Lawrence and most recently, Zach Calzada.
Man already facing attempted murder charges back in jail after Monday stabbing
A woman is recovering after being stabbed and the man accused of stabbing her is facing charges in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called to the incident in the 1900 block of 29th Avenue on Monday. Investigators said the victim identified the suspect as 57-year-old Anthony Eubanks, saying...
