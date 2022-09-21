TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools voted to extend Superintendent Mike Daria’s contract. His salary will also increase to $272,000 per year. “The parents, students, and faculty make it a wonderful place to work,” said Daria. “We are on our way to becoming a premiere school district and it is incredible to work with so many faculty and staff members, and families and students who are on that path to that vision.”

