An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
advantagenews.com
Grafton moves forward on expanding district
Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
advantagenews.com
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood
WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
livingnewdeal.org
138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO
Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
KOMU
Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade
Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
stlmag.com
Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold
Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovers blasting cap in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies with help from the St. Louis County Bomb Squad recovered a blasting cap that was located in the back yard of a residence in the 100 block of Frosty Hill Lane outside of Hillsboro. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the caller found...
Kia and Hyundai respond to St. Louis' threat of legal action
After St. Louis threatened to sue Kia and Hyundai because their cars were too easy to steal, the car companies have responded by offering some fixes.
Woman shot, killed in St. Louis Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday morning from a gunshot wound to the face. According to St. Louis police, the woman was found outside shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Itaska Street in south St. Louis. The woman was pronounced dead at...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Police responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of Interstate 55 and Broadway. The accident involved a motorcycle. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
