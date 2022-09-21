ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Comments / 1

advantagenews.com

Grafton moves forward on expanding district

Earlier this year the old Boat Works building in Grafton was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. At around the same time, the city council began moving forward with extending the historic district to the east. The woman taking the lead on the project provided an update to those at this week’s city council meeting.
GRAFTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Two local mayors to serve on board of IML

Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

3 vehicle crash closes Highway 100 in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A three vehicle crash in Wildwood sent multiple people to the hospital Friday morning. The crash happened before 6:45 a.m. on Highway 100 at Meadow Forest Drive. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital. One of the cars involved flipped. Both directions of Highway 100 are blocked off in this area. Traffic […]
WILDWOOD, MO
livingnewdeal.org

138th Infantry Regiment Armory (former) – St. Louis MO

Project type: Armories, Military and Public Safety. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Public Works Administration (PWA) funded the construction of the 138th Infantry Regiment Armory in St. Louis MO. Completed in 1937, the armory building has been converted to office space. Excerpt from Missouri Armories: The Guard’s Home in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Former Tiger Faust fired from St. Louis TV station after tirade

Vic Faust, the former Missouri football player and Fox 2 anchor who last week directed a profane tirade at a female co-host on a local radio show, has been fired by the television station. “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media,” station general...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold

Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
ARNOLD, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
FLORISSANT, MO

