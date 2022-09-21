US 35 reopened after 2-semi crash in Mason County

UPDATE: (5:20 p.m.) – Dispatchers in Mason County say all lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving two semis this afternoon. Dispatchers also say no injuries were reported in the crash.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of U.S. 35 in Mason County is closed after a crash involving two semis.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 on U.S. 35 near Pond Branch Road in Southside. Dispatchers say both semis were heading south, but how the crash happened has not yet been determined.

Dispatchers say there is no word at this time if anyone was injured or how long the road will remain closed.

