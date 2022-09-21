ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
The Independent

Trump lashes out in furious rant against New York attorney general over major lawsuit

Donald Trump has lashed out in a furious rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced a major lawsuit against him and three of his children. The former president responded on Truth Social, writing, “another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order AG candidate, highly respected Michael Henry”.
HuffPost

Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit

Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.
abovethelaw.com

Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon

New York Attorney General Tish James just filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and basically every Trump except Tiffany and Barron. Specifically, the listed defendants are Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses associated with Trump.
Newsweek

Trump's Lawyers Preparing for Potential Indictment in Document Probe

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers appear to be preparing for a potential indictment in connection with the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into classified documents allegedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, seizing 20 boxes containing classified documents. The DOJ is investigating whether...
The Week

Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Trump and three of his adult children are being sued for fraud, after allegedly falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
Daily Mail

Mar-a-Lago at $730M when it should be $75M, apartments inflated by 65 times and $127 M for a golf course losing money: The breakdown of properties New York AG claims Trump inflated and how he did it - as he claims SHE is the fraud

After a three-year probe into the former president's finances New York attorney general Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump on Wednesday for alleged 'numerous acts of fraud.'. Following a review of 'millions of documents' with a team of investigators, she told reporters she was suing Trump for...
CNN

Maggie Haberman breaks down New York AG's lawsuit against Trump

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gives her analysis after the New York state attorney general filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging involvement in expansive fraud. Hear the conversation on CNN’s Inside Politics.
The Independent

Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Law & Crime

Man Seeks Sanctions Because Trump’s Failed Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit Wrongly Called Him Ex-DNC Chairman: My ‘Resume Is Available Online’

One of the many defendants named in Donald Trump’s racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton has moved for sanctions against Trump and his attorneys in connection with the botched litigation. Trump claimed Clinton and others, including Charles Halliday Dolan Jr., illegally conspired against his 2016 election campaign by engaging in...
