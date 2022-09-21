Read full article on original website
WLBT
Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi
HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves discusses how Mississippi plans to help expecting mothers
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A month after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to an abortion, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves boasted about the state’s role in the decision at the Neshoba County Fair. “I’m proud to live in a state where people are not afraid to stand...
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
eenews.net
Bipartisan lawmakers push Hill probe of Miss. water woes
Bipartisan leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday that Mississippi’s Republican leaders should appear on Capitol Hill to discuss whether the city of Jackson was starved of funds, a factor that’s been blamed for fueling a water crisis there. “How does a city that size not...
Trouble brewing: Could an extinct Mississippi volcano lead to nationwide beer shortage?
JACKSON, Miss. — The largest carbon dioxide reserve in the U.S., located in Mississippi, is being contaminated by an extinct volcano and it could be a buzz kill for breweries. A reservoir of carbon dioxide inside the “Jackson Dome” supplies the chemical compound to much of the country. However,...
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?
The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
Hundreds attend Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar
Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar was an overwhelming success, as hundreds of patients, caregivers, practitioners, dispensaries, cultivators, and advocates packed Oxford’s Hampton Inn Conference Center. Attendees and residents were lining up in advance before the event even started. Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis...
Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
mageenews.com
Mississippi Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Client Returns
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to...
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
Former Mississippi welfare director set to plead guilty to conspiracy, fraud charges
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency is set to plead guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the […]
WAPT
Former DHS director sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in welfare fraud scheme
JACKSON, Miss. — A key figure inMississippi's massive welfare fraud scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges. Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government in Hinds County Circuit Court. Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Davis to 32 years in state prison, and ordered him to pay restitution.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
WDAM-TV
ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Jackson residents file class-action suit against Mississippi officials seeking damages for water crisis
A group of Jackson, Mississippi, residents filed a class-action lawsuit Friday over the water crisis that left over 150,000 people in the city without access to clean running water. The suit is the first federal action that seeks class-action status to pursue damages "against various government and private engineering defendants"...
