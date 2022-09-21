ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLBT

Governor Tate Reeves announces three major appointments in Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced three major appointments on Friday. Lynn Posey was named executive director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. Jim Beckett was named executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Robert “Bob” Morris III was named district attorney for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eenews.net

Bipartisan lawmakers push Hill probe of Miss. water woes

Bipartisan leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday that Mississippi’s Republican leaders should appear on Capitol Hill to discuss whether the city of Jackson was starved of funds, a factor that’s been blamed for fueling a water crisis there. “How does a city that size not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BET

Ohio Man Convicted By Feds After Scamming Over $800,000 From Investors Posing As African Prince

A Dayton, Ohio, man was found guilty of ten counts of fraud charges by a federal jury in a wild story of diplomats, the Lord and dollars. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Daryl Robert Harrison conned at least 14 people out of over $800,000 after portraying himself as Ghanaian royalty and a prophet. Harrison was convicted of wire and mail fraud as well as tampering with witnesses on September 16 in the Southern District of the DOJ. District Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman heard the case.
DAYTON, OH
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit the Windsor Ruins in Mississippi?

The Windsor Ruins offer a captivating look into the Old South. You have to use your imagination to see it. Visitors have visited these towering remains of a mansion for more than 150 years since a tragic fire. You can’t look at them without wondering what things were like during...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Customer Service Center opens for Mississippi P-EBT eligible families

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new customer support center is now open for families with questions about receiving Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. About 466,000 Mississippi children will be eligible to receive benefits in October. The Mississippi Department of Human Services added a customer service chat function to the P-EBT webpage. A live customer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi health officials react to president saying pandemic ‘over’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an CBS 60 Minute interview, President Joe Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is ‘over.’ While cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the country have fallen significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials have been hesitant to agree with the president. Here in Mississippi, cases have decreased […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Former DHS director sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in welfare fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. — A key figure inMississippi's massive welfare fraud scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges. Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government in Hinds County Circuit Court. Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Davis to 32 years in state prison, and ordered him to pay restitution.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

ALERT: Medicaid service to be disrupted for a day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Medicaid in Mississippi is about to disappear for a day or so come the end of the month as the state transitions to a new system. The MIssissippi State Department of Health has sent out alerts, warning those with “traditional” Medicaid benefits will need to refill any September prescriptions by 9 p.m. on Sept. 29.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

