Florida State

The Independent

Ron DeSantis sued to prevent further migrant flights

A Florida state lawmaker filed a lawsuit to block Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from flying more migrants from the US-Mexico border, arguing it violated state law. Democratic state Senator Jason Pizzo filed the lawsuit in Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County, Florida and argued that the Florida governor’s transfer of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts violated state law. Mr Pizzo also included Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as defendants, CNN reported.Florida’s legislature approved $12m for a programme to transport migrants, but it specifically said that the money was meant to move...
Axios

Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
MSNBC

DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt

By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
The Independent

DeSantis news - live: DeSantis migrant flight funding revealed as Florida governor’s polls surge

A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants who the state of Florida transported in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Ron DeSantis for the “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”The class- action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the actions of Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for potential illegality.A new report has revelaed the funding for Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights. The contractor hired by the governor is a longtime GOP donor. Meanwhile, a plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials...
