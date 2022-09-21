A Florida state lawmaker filed a lawsuit to block Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from flying more migrants from the US-Mexico border, arguing it violated state law. Democratic state Senator Jason Pizzo filed the lawsuit in Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County, Florida and argued that the Florida governor’s transfer of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts violated state law. Mr Pizzo also included Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as defendants, CNN reported.Florida’s legislature approved $12m for a programme to transport migrants, but it specifically said that the money was meant to move...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO