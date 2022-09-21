Read full article on original website
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Martha's Vineyard merchant says there's a ‘process’ for coming to America, 'follow that'
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. – At least one person on this oasis of leftist elites blames federal officials for the illegal immigration crisis that thrust Martha’s Vineyard into the national spotlight. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants by plane Wednesday to the Massachusetts island, which boasts one of...
Video: See inside Cape Cod base where migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are staying
The Baker administration said Sunday that the migrants are receiving a broad range of services. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration offered the public its first look at the conditions in which the 50 migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are staying. On Sunday, the Executive Office...
A Massachusetts state lawmaker representing Martha's Vineyard is seeking a federal human trafficking probe after DeSantis relocated migrants to the island
State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat representing Martha's Vineyard, called on the DOJ for a probe, saying the relocation was "morally criminal."
Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says
Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.
Migrants sent by DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard say they were told they were going to Boston and could quickly find work there
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to troll liberals said they thought they were going to Boston, NPR reported. NPR interviewed three migrants who were part of a group of 50 flown on two chartered planes from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. The island is...
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard say they were duped by a woman named 'Perla' who paid them $200 and promised a better life in Massachusetts
Some of the migrants aboard the flights to Martha's Vinyard told Reuters that a woman paid them $200. Florida siphoned $12M to coordinate the flights.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Lawmakers who represent Martha's Vineyard says they've gotten death threats for supporting the migrants flown there by DeSantis
"You should see my inbox right now and how ugly it is," Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes told WGBH's Greater Boston.
Migrants who arrived in Martha's Vineyard moved to Cape Cod
“Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward," Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.
DeSantis Admits Mass Migration Not Really A Big Problem In Florida Right Now
Yet he's chosen to join GOP border state governors in dumping people in cities run by Democrats, an idea Senate leader Mitch McConnell called a "good" one.
Hungry migrants were lured with $10 McDonald's gift certificates to gain their trust and fly them to Martha's Vineyard, lawsuit against Ron DeSantis says
People working with DeSantis targeted the migrants by "trolling streets" outside a Texas shelter "pretending to be good Samaritans," the lawsuit says.
Ron DeSantis sued to prevent further migrant flights
A Florida state lawmaker filed a lawsuit to block Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from flying more migrants from the US-Mexico border, arguing it violated state law. Democratic state Senator Jason Pizzo filed the lawsuit in Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County, Florida and argued that the Florida governor’s transfer of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts violated state law. Mr Pizzo also included Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis as defendants, CNN reported.Florida’s legislature approved $12m for a programme to transport migrants, but it specifically said that the money was meant to move...
Miami state Sen. Pizzo sues DeSantis, others over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
A new lawsuit has been brought against Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials over Florida’s program to fly migrants from Texas to other states.
Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), whose district is seeing a large number of migrants cross the U.S. border, excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "soulless human being" on Thursday for flying migrants, reportedly without sharing the destination, to Martha's Vineyard. Why it matters: Escobar's reaction reflects how many Democrats and...
MSNBC
DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt
By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis
Attorneys for Civil Rights filed a federal civil rights class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha's Vineyard.
DeSantis news - live: DeSantis migrant flight funding revealed as Florida governor’s polls surge
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants who the state of Florida transported in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Ron DeSantis for the “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”The class- action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the actions of Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for potential illegality.A new report has revelaed the funding for Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights. The contractor hired by the governor is a longtime GOP donor. Meanwhile, a plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials...
