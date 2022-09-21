Read full article on original website
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
South Korean President Caught Calling US Lawmakers 'Idiots' On Hot Mic: 'Would Be So Humiliating For Biden If...'
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was caught cursing the U.S. lawmakers on a hot mic shortly after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. What Happened: Yoon, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, met President Biden at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference.
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
French President Macron tells Jake Tapper Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "post Covid-19 consequence" and countries that do not align with Ukraine are complicit in a new wave of imperialism.
CNN’s Jake Tapper interviews French President Emmanuel Macron.
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Putin's Top Security Official Visits China To Discuss Ukraine And Taiwan: Development Of Strategic Partnership 'Unconditional Priority'
Russia’s top national security official and President Vladimir Putin's closest ally visited China on Monday to deepen ties amid Moscow's war in Ukraine and the rising tension at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, met top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi as they...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
US Seeks Diplomacy With North Korea As Kim Jong-Un Enacts Law To Use Nuclear Arms, Including Preemptive Strikes
Hours after Kim Jong-un introduced a new law that officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect the country, the White House said it is seeking diplomacy with North Korea. What Happened: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, aboard Air Force One, said the U.S. has no...
Macron assumes his global leadership role
If there is ever a peace settlement in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron will be at the center of it. If a deal is struck to recap Iran's nuclear program, the French President will have been a key player. As the US girds for a new super power struggle with China, Macron is wielding France's influence to stress that it too is a Pacific power. And with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel retired and after Britain took its ball and went home after Brexit, Macron is now the the top European leader and the strongest advocate for the EU.
US News and World Report
Biden Takes on Putin in Fiery U.N. Address
President Joe Biden opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday by taking a blunt and brutal shot at one of the institution's most high-profile members: Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council the American president accused of "shamelessly" violating the central principles of the U.N.'s own charter.
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, likely to be Italy's next prime minister after elections this month, is unfit to lead the country, her critics said on Friday after she backed Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in a row with Europe.
Biden leaves no doubt: ‘Strategic ambiguity’ toward Taiwan is dead
The president's remark that the U.S. would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack “doesn't really have the hallmark of an off-the-cuff remark,” one expert said.
