ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks

Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Pro Bowl DE joining Ravens ahead of Patriots matchup

The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots. Pierre-Paul and linebacker...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Coach Spotlight: New Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey

On February 1, 2022, Ken Dorsey was promoted by the Buffalo Bills’ Organization to be their new Offensive Coordinator. He would be replacing former OC Brian Daboll who left to become the new Head Coach of the New York Giants (2-0). Dorsey has helped Head Coach Sean McDermott to their 2-0 start.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy