Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News
The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks
Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
ESPN
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
Bill Belichick gave a characteristic response when asked about a Patriots trade report
The Patriots and Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal that will send offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas. What happens when news of a Patriots trade report emerges in the middle of a Bill Belichick press conference?. Anyone who has ever wondered how the taciturn coach might react when...
NBC Sports
Former Pro Bowl DE joining Ravens ahead of Patriots matchup
The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots. Pierre-Paul and linebacker...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) have their first divisional matchup of the year on the road in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) Sunday. Kickoff from State Farm Arena is at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rams vs. Cardinals odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Popculture
New England Patriots Trade Veteran Player to Las Vegas Raiders Two Weeks Into Season
The New England Patriots made a trade with the Las Vegas two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they have acquired veteran offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Patriots. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
McDaniels: Raiders' Backfield Will Be Crucial Against Titans' Defense
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is expecting a stubborn defense that will make his team work for every success.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Coach Spotlight: New Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey
On February 1, 2022, Ken Dorsey was promoted by the Buffalo Bills’ Organization to be their new Offensive Coordinator. He would be replacing former OC Brian Daboll who left to become the new Head Coach of the New York Giants (2-0). Dorsey has helped Head Coach Sean McDermott to their 2-0 start.
Titans will be without starting left tackle, top edge rushers vs Raiders
If the Raiders can’t manage to win the battle for the edge on both sides of the ball this Sunday, they may be beyond help. The Titans were already without top edge rusher Harold Landry who is lost for the season. Now they will also be without their other starting edge rusher Bud Dupree.
