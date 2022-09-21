Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Study ranks New Hampshire last in country for ease of voting
CONCORD, N.H. — A new study suggests New Hampshire is the hardest state in the country in which to vote, pointing to the state's election policies that it says can create obstacles for voters to cast their ballots. Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study...
WMUR.com
AG issues cease-and-desist order to New Hampshire Democratic Party over absentee ballot mailings
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has issued a cease-and-desist letter to the state Democratic Party because of mailings that officials said contained inaccurate information. Officials with the attorney general's office said the New Hampshire Democratic Party sent mailers about absentee ballot applications to voters in...
NHPR
N.H. Attorney General says Democrats' inaccurate mailers caused 'voter confusion'
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a cease and desist order against the New Hampshire Democratic Party over a political mailer that it says caused "voter confusion." The attorney general says the state Democratic Party sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 1,000 people across 39 cities and...
WMUR.com
New election study ranks NH as hardest state to vote in
Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study but believes it doesn't paint an accurate picture of New Hampshire's election system. Others at the State House said it's time for a change.
WMUR.com
Former Ambassador Haley visits New Hampshire to support GOP candidates
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is visiting New Hampshire to campaign for local Republicans. Haley said she's focused on helping to forge a GOP win in November, but after that, she will decide on a possible run for the White House. The former two-term governor...
manchesterinklink.com
Pete Buttigieg coming to Manchester on Saturday
CONCORD, N.H. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will headline the New Hampshire Democratic Party Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner on Saturday night at the Manchester Hilton Doubletree Hotel. Buttigieg, known for his former roles as mayor of South Bend, IN and as a Democratic presidential candidate, was in Manchester...
criernewsroom.com
NH Primary results are in, candidates await general election votes
The 2022 New Hampshire Primary results are in, and it should make for an exciting general election in November. Beginning with the New Hampshire Gubernatorial election, Governor Chris Sununu is seeking his 3rd two-year term in Concord’s corner office. Sununu, despite being the incumbent, faced a loaded primary field...
NHPR
N.H. News Recap: State argues "divisive concepts" law in court; flu vaccines and COVID boosters
The first official complaint against a teacher for violating New Hampshire's so-called "divisive concepts" law has been filed with the state. The state is defending the law in court as a group of public school employees argue it has had a chilling effect on classroom discussions. State health officials are...
mainepublic.org
From health care to land conservation, LePage has a hard time outrunning his past
The Mills administration this week championed a significant drop in the state’s rate of uninsured residents, an improvement stemming from Democrats’ hard-fought battle with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income Mainers. That yearslong fight could also serve as a point of contrast in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider allowing retired teachers to return full-time
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The new school year is well underway, but several New Hampshire districts are still looking to fill positions and lawmakers are exploring ways to help them hire. Manchester is New Hampshire's largest school district. This past summer, officials found themselves struggling to hire staff. "In general,...
WCAX
2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
WMUR.com
What's the best craft brewery in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Many folks enjoy cracking open a beer on a crisp, fall day, but that beer is even tastier when it's brewed right here in the Granite State. And there are dozens of craft breweries in New Hampshire to choose from.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Republican congressional candidates look to build war chests
CONCORD, N.H. — Republican New Hampshire congressional candidates are busy this week, not on the campaign trail, but working behind the scenes to make sure their campaigns have the resources necessary to win. Republicans said they hope that in the 2022 midterm elections, they will not only remove the...
These New England distilleries are in the running to be the best in the US
There are multiple distilleries in New England that are in the running as being some of the best in the country. While there are none from Massachusetts that made the unofficial list, many from states up north like New Hampshire and Vermont did. USA Today’s 10Best compiled a list of...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud
Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
NHPR
When is it 'reasonable' to remove a voter from the checklist? In N.H., it depends on who you ask
For nearly all of the past 31 years, Kate Ratta has lived in Hollis. It’s where she registers her car, her dog, and where she thought she was registered to vote. Then a few weeks ago, she got a letter telling her the town was taking steps to remove her from the voter checklist, “that I had 30 days from the date of the letter to prove my domicile status here in Hollis,” she recalled.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire expands food assistance programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
NHPR
How one N.H. school district is rethinking its response to book challenges
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Milford High School students didn’t just recognize Banned Books Week: They painted a tribute in their hallway. Directly in front of the school’s library this week is an art installation with 11 lockers painted to resemble the spines of 11 commonly challenged books, from “The Catcher in the Rye” to “Maus,” the graphic novel about the Holocaust.
