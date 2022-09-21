ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Study ranks New Hampshire last in country for ease of voting

CONCORD, N.H. — A new study suggests New Hampshire is the hardest state in the country in which to vote, pointing to the state's election policies that it says can create obstacles for voters to cast their ballots. Secretary of State David Scanlan said he's aware of the study...
ELECTIONS
Keene, NH
Government
Keene, NH
Elections
WMUR.com

Former Ambassador Haley visits New Hampshire to support GOP candidates

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is visiting New Hampshire to campaign for local Republicans. Haley said she's focused on helping to forge a GOP win in November, but after that, she will decide on a possible run for the White House. The former two-term governor...
ELECTIONS
manchesterinklink.com

Pete Buttigieg coming to Manchester on Saturday

CONCORD, N.H. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will headline the New Hampshire Democratic Party Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner on Saturday night at the Manchester Hilton Doubletree Hotel. Buttigieg, known for his former roles as mayor of South Bend, IN and as a Democratic presidential candidate, was in Manchester...
CONCORD, NH
criernewsroom.com

NH Primary results are in, candidates await general election votes

The 2022 New Hampshire Primary results are in, and it should make for an exciting general election in November. Beginning with the New Hampshire Gubernatorial election, Governor Chris Sununu is seeking his 3rd two-year term in Concord’s corner office. Sununu, despite being the incumbent, faced a loaded primary field...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mainepublic.org

From health care to land conservation, LePage has a hard time outrunning his past

The Mills administration this week championed a significant drop in the state’s rate of uninsured residents, an improvement stemming from Democrats’ hard-fought battle with former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income Mainers. That yearslong fight could also serve as a point of contrast in...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
BENNINGTON, VT
WMUR.com

What's the best craft brewery in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Many folks enjoy cracking open a beer on a crisp, fall day, but that beer is even tastier when it's brewed right here in the Granite State. And there are dozens of craft breweries in New Hampshire to choose from.
DRINKS
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Republican congressional candidates look to build war chests

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican New Hampshire congressional candidates are busy this week, not on the campaign trail, but working behind the scenes to make sure their campaigns have the resources necessary to win. Republicans said they hope that in the 2022 midterm elections, they will not only remove the...
POLITICS
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud

Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

When is it 'reasonable' to remove a voter from the checklist? In N.H., it depends on who you ask

For nearly all of the past 31 years, Kate Ratta has lived in Hollis. It’s where she registers her car, her dog, and where she thought she was registered to vote. Then a few weeks ago, she got a letter telling her the town was taking steps to remove her from the voter checklist, “that I had 30 days from the date of the letter to prove my domicile status here in Hollis,” she recalled.
HOLLIS, NH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire expands food assistance programs

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
ADVOCACY
NHPR

How one N.H. school district is rethinking its response to book challenges

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Milford High School students didn’t just recognize Banned Books Week: They painted a tribute in their hallway. Directly in front of the school’s library this week is an art installation with 11 lockers painted to resemble the spines of 11 commonly challenged books, from “The Catcher in the Rye” to “Maus,” the graphic novel about the Holocaust.
MILFORD, NH

