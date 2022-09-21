Read full article on original website
Man allegedly shoots and kills roommate in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself
ST. LOUIS – Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month. Prosecutors have charged Donnell Straughter, 30, and Alea Little, 24, in connection with the investigation. Little posted bond earlier this week, per Missouri court records.
Man shot in face in Fairgrounds neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in North City Friday. The incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of N. Grand. Police say the man was shot in the face. There are no further details of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County. Prosecutors have charged Ron Johnson, 54, with multiple felonies, including stealing, forgery and tampering with a victim. St. Charles detectives began investigating reports...
Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
Acclaimed chef of new Tower Grove South restaurant charged with domestic assault
ST. LOUIS — The acclaimed chef of a new Tower Grove South restaurant is facing several charges after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill a woman earlier this week. Anh Huy "Tony" Nguyen, co-owner of modern Asian restaurant Snō, was arrested and charged with one count each...
Woman shot and killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before1:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Ex-boyfriend accused of decapitating pregnant Alton woman is unfit to stand trial
ALTON, Ill. — An Illinois man facing murder charges and accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend has been found unfit to stand trial. On June 9, police say Deundrea Holloway decapitated 22-year-old Liese A. Dodd in Alton, Illinois. Holloway, a Litchfield resident, is charged with two counts of murder,...
Woman dies in Troy, Ill. fire, domestic ties suspected
An investigation is underway after a suspected domestic situation ended with one woman dead and a home destroyed by a fire.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
Dine and dash accusation leads to woman being shot in south St. Louis
A woman is recovering after being shot in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in south St. Louis. Police were called to an area hospital at about 12:30 a.m. after someone dropped the victim off there. He was alive when dropped off. He died at the hospital. The shooting reportedly happened at California Avenue near Gasconade. FOX […]
Police are investigating a pair of incidents in Troy
The Troy Police Department and other first responders are investigating a pair of incidents that took place on the same street.
Teen drops off shooting victim at hospital in stolen vehicle, tries to run
ST. LOUIS — A man is hospitalized in critical condition and a teen is in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Officers responded to a local hospital after a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle. The man was in critical condition with unstable vital signs and was unable to provide a statement about what happened.
Driver fires shots during road rage over merge in north St. Louis
Investigators say Jonathan Packer, 34, fired shots after an unsuccessful merge attempt Monday near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.
13-year-old shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A young teen was shot in St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 13-year-old was shot while working on a car with his dad’s car in the 8700 block of Riverview. His father then drove to Family Dollar near Union and Lillian or help.
St. Louis meth dealer gets more than 12 years in prison
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis man who admitted to dealing methamphetamine on both sides of the Mississippi River was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Antonio Brown, 38, appeared in court on Sept. 19 to learn his punishment. Following his release, Brown must complete five years of probation.
