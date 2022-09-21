ST. LOUIS – A man allegedly shot and killed his roommate in south St. Louis Tuesday. A court document said Scipio Montel Clark, 47, got into an argument with Richard Brock and then shot him. Officers were called to the scene at a residence in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street. Brock was found on the bedroom floor of the residence. He was shot behind his left ear and pronounced dead at the scene.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO