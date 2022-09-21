Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Toews, Kane, Domi, Hossa, More
As training camp gets underway for the Chicago Blackhawks, onlookers are that much closer to witnessing the reality of what this roster may — or may not — be capable of this season. While progress is most pivotal for a rebuild, whether Chicago’s 2022-23 lineup also finds a way to remain watchable is yet to be seen.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes
The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
ESPN
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
Yardbarker
Libor Hajek has opportunity to start with New York Rangers in camp
Libor Hajek is becoming an early story during New York Rangers training camp. While many anticipated Zac Jones being given first crack at partnering with Braden Schneider as the third pair left defenseman, it has been the older defender getting that opportunity. “He came into camp in good shape,” head...
Yardbarker
Rangers Risk Redundancy if Zac Jones Wins Spot on Defense
The New York Rangers have a vacancy on the left side of their third defense pairing going into the 2022-23 season. You wouldn’t know it, though, from listening to certain segments of the fan base. Those often-loud voices have all but anointed Zac Jones as the obvious winner of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Sabres sign GM Kevyn Adams to multi-year extension
First named general manager in January of 2020, Adams has held the role for the past two seasons. “Kevyn’s leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization,” said Sabres owner Terry Pegula in the team’s press release.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Höglander Might Benefit From Time in the AHL
The Vancouver Canucks opened training camp in Whistler on Thursday split into three groups balanced with veterans, rookies and prospects. After head coach Bruce Boudreau teased the fact that he would be unveiling line combinations that he could use on opening night, that’s exactly what fans saw when the players took to the ice at the Meadow Park Sports Centre at various times throughout the day.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Youth Competing for 4 Roster Spots at Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Brossard on Sept. 22. With them, 74 players will either prepare for their NHL seasons, try to supplant a current roster player or do what they can to be noticed by management to earn a larger role in the team’s plans or earn a professional contract. However, before on-ice sessions at camp could begin, they delivered some bad news to the fans as they announced that newly-named team captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury, out for two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (lower-body injury, out indefinitely) will join six others at camp on the injured list.
NHL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Gerard Gallant warns no bumping Igor Shesterkin at training camp
The New York Rangers held their first scrimmages on Thursday between Team A and Team B. During the session, Igor Shesterkin was run into not once but twice. Each time coming up a little shaky and plenty frustrated. Adam Sykora was the culprit the first time, brushing Shesterkin. The 2022...
Yardbarker
‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job
The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his...
NHL
#AskKrenner: Training camp is underway
Lightning beat writer Chris Krenn answers your pressing Twitter questions as the Bolts get back to work ahead of the 2022-23 season. With Palat gone who do you see filling his shoes? Could it be Vladdy or Paul? IMO I think Paul will end up filling them but I could see Vladdy filling them at the start of the season. What are your thoughts on that?
Comments / 0