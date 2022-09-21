ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah

The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Husk Savannah adding Saturday Brunch Service

In addition to their current Sunday brunch and dinner service, Chef Chris Hathcock and team will apply his take on ingredient-driven, Southern cuisine to a menu of daytime favorites, served Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm. Mainstays of the brunch menu include Pimiento Cheese with Pickled Bradford Okra, Benne Sourdough Crackers...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Savannah, GA
WJCL

Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park

Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. ready for its close-up

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brining#Bartender#Local Life#White Wine#Pomegranate#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Wsav#Paradise
thegeorgeanne.com

Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.

Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Union Mission partners with SCAD Alumni to share a beautiful story.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCAD Alumni and photographer, Robin Maaya, and Union Mission’s Parker’s House A Home for Women united to share “the journey that these individuals have been on and it brings hope to those that we serve” Parker’s House President CEO Michael Traynor says. The Parker’s House opened as Union Mission’s latest project aimed to address emergency housing needs for the homeless population here in Savannah and Chatham County. This is currently the only shelter dedicated to helping homeless women along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA

Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
POOLER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJCL

Tracking Fiona and more tropical development in the Atlantic

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will remain in control of the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather will continue for Thursday. Summer heat...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system.  Officials say these concentrations do […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
GLENNVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane latest track

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather is in the forecast for much of the workweek but hot....
SAVANNAH, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Hilton Head, SC

The enchanting island of Hilton Head is tucked away in the warm embrace of the Atlantic. Hilton Head is the ideal holiday spot because of its unmatched natural beauty and laid-back attitude. For the benefit of the town’s foodies, the oceans surrounding Hilton Head are never short of fish, and...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy