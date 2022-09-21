Read full article on original website
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
southmag.com
New and Noteworthy Experiences Taking Place at the Alida in Savannah
The Alida, Savannah’s award-winning riverfront boutique hotel has recently announces new packages, unique experiences and events for both visitors and Savannahians to enjoy. “The Alida is located in the heart of Savannah’s bustling entertainment district, and we always look to match the vibe of the neighborhood by keeping things fresh and fun at the hotel,” said Michael O’Shaughnessy, area general manager. “While there’s always something going on at The Alida, we’re excited to offer these new experiences for our guests to enjoy, and we look forward to welcoming them this season.”
You Can Play In An Adult Playground & See Human-Size Crystals For Free At This Savannah Gem
There's no shortage of unique things to do in Savannah, GA, but it's not every day you get to see crystals the size of a person or go down a slide designed specifically for adults to enjoy. JW Marriott's Plant Riverside District on Savannah's bustling River Street has everything a...
eatitandlikeit.com
Husk Savannah adding Saturday Brunch Service
In addition to their current Sunday brunch and dinner service, Chef Chris Hathcock and team will apply his take on ingredient-driven, Southern cuisine to a menu of daytime favorites, served Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm. Mainstays of the brunch menu include Pimiento Cheese with Pickled Bradford Okra, Benne Sourdough Crackers...
WJCL
Oglethorpe Mall to host 'Nitro Extreme' auto show
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cirque Italia is bringing its "Nitro Extreme" motor stunt show to Savannah next week. Organizers say the show bring the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as high-speed spins, two-wheel driving, pyrotechnic explosions, gravity-defying motorcycle tricks and more. The...
Savannah singer-songwriter takes TikTok by storm with her live streams from Forsyth Park
Viral memes. Funny cat videos. Gen Z dancers. Auto-Tune remixes. Those are some of the things that might come to mind when you think of TikTok. But the app is also transporting viewers to Forsyth Park in Savannah — specifically, to a new vendor of sorts at the weekly farmers' market: 25-year-old singer-songwriter Clara Waidley, whose sidewalk performances have taken TikTok by storm.
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. ready for its close-up
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new film is streaming now on Netflix, featuring some familiar locations to folks in the Coastal Empire. Tyler Perry’s film “A Jazzman’s Blues” debuts Friday on the streaming service and scenes in the film were shot on location in Liberty County.
thegeorgeanne.com
Gossip Gus: GSU to Ban Beloved Children’s Classic.
Hey Eagle nation, Gossip Gus here! You know I’ve always got the hot deets on the happenings at Georgia Southern. This new information that I’ve stumbled upon this week is no exception. A close source has told me that one of my personal favorite books from childhood is...
WSAV-TV
Union Mission partners with SCAD Alumni to share a beautiful story.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCAD Alumni and photographer, Robin Maaya, and Union Mission’s Parker’s House A Home for Women united to share “the journey that these individuals have been on and it brings hope to those that we serve” Parker’s House President CEO Michael Traynor says. The Parker’s House opened as Union Mission’s latest project aimed to address emergency housing needs for the homeless population here in Savannah and Chatham County. This is currently the only shelter dedicated to helping homeless women along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina.
thegeorgeanne.com
(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA
Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
WJCL
Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
Dozens apply for Hilton Head Island home repair program
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Dozens of people have signed up for Hilton Head Island’s new home repair program. Eighty families have signed up to get help fixing up their homes which have either fallen into disrepair or have been damaged by storms. The town is looking to help residents who don’t have the […]
WJCL
Tracking Fiona and more tropical development in the Atlantic
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will remain in control of the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather will continue for Thursday. Summer heat...
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
Brooklet’s ‘Ghost Road’ comes to life on the big screen Friday
The Legend of the Ghost Road comes to life on the big screen in Statesboro on Friday, September 23rd in downtown Statesboro. The film will focus on an old Brooklet legend of the same name. Nightly wanderers of the road have claimed to see strange lights during their travels and...
wtoc.com
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend. On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street. The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated […]
WJCL
Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane latest track
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine today with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beach. Quiet weather is in the forecast for much of the workweek but hot....
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Hilton Head, SC
The enchanting island of Hilton Head is tucked away in the warm embrace of the Atlantic. Hilton Head is the ideal holiday spot because of its unmatched natural beauty and laid-back attitude. For the benefit of the town’s foodies, the oceans surrounding Hilton Head are never short of fish, and...
