edglentoday.com
Collins Farms In Edwardsville Offers Variety Of Healthy Options, Has Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - Collins Farms at 219 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville had its ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. Sophie Gianaris, an owner of Collins Farms, said her business has been open since June. Article continues after sponsor message. "My mom and sister own this...
Post-Dispatch Sees More High-Profile Departures as Currier, O’Dea Depart
The St. Louis daily is losing its second courts reporter in just a few months
southernillinoisnow.com
Schwartz Orchard ribbon cutting marks beginning of new ownership
Last night marked a new beginning for Schwartz Orchard as Adam and Gina Smith, who purchased the orchard from Adam’s uncle Tom Schwartz, cut the ribbon to usher in a new era for the orchard. The festivities included a fine meal, plenty of delicious apple pie, and a drawing for an assortment of prizes.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
Community group raises $275,000 to repaint 92-year-old Millstadt water tower
The old water tower in Millstadt is due for a coat of paint. It’s been rusty for years, and the city has threatened to take it down. A group has collected the $275,000 needed to repaint the water tower by hosting trivia nights and 5Ks.
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community.
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
FOX 2 uncovers the story behind the damage to St. Louis soccer stadium
FOX 2 News has obtained video, photos, and documents giving a full picture of the damage to the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis that has indefinitely delayed the arena hosting its first-ever soccer game.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
WSFA
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog. KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
Woman dies in Troy, Ill. fire, domestic ties suspected
An investigation is underway after a suspected domestic situation ended with one woman dead and a home destroyed by a fire.
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
Neighbors push back against proposed Herculaneum truck stop
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Dozens of people Jefferson County are rallying against a proposed truck stop that they say would increase crime and drop property values. Since buying his Herculaneum home over 17-years-ago Mike Rose has always dreamed it would be the place he retires. “My wife and I go...
Restaurant on The Hill pares down its menu to address labor shortage
ST. LOUIS — Like many others in St. Louis' restaurant industry, Anthony Devoti has had trouble finding enough staff to cover shifts at his Italian eatery on The Hill, J. Devoti Trattoria. Staffing problems began during the pandemic, when his restaurant, which opened in 2006 as Five Bistro and...
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
