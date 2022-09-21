ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Schwartz Orchard ribbon cutting marks beginning of new ownership

Last night marked a new beginning for Schwartz Orchard as Adam and Gina Smith, who purchased the orchard from Adam’s uncle Tom Schwartz, cut the ribbon to usher in a new era for the orchard. The festivities included a fine meal, plenty of delicious apple pie, and a drawing for an assortment of prizes.
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Tilden, IL
County
Randolph County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenaska#Tilden Solar#The County Journal
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CENTRALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy