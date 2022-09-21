Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 PaymentsCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Denver man convicted in AK-47 killing of woman walking dogClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
9News
Aurora Community members disappointed with the 2 finalists for Police Chief
Jason McBride is on Aurora's community police task force, created after the death of Elijah McClain. He says the finalists show him Aurora is back to square one.
washparkprofile.com
Acosta, former Brighton police commander, dies
Former Brighton Police Department Cmdr. Frank Acosta passed away of natural causes, the city announced Sept. 23. Acosta joined the police department in February 2000. Before that, he was a state trooper for eight years. Acosta was a patrol officer, a detective for the North Metro Drug Task Force, a...
cpr.org
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed to death by ketamine
The Adams County coroner has changed the cause of death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain to ketamine administration following forcible restraint but maintains that the manner of death is “undetermined” — contradicting the state’s case against the police officers and paramedics who are charged in connection to his death.
sentinelcolorado.com
Colorado Springs lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
COLORADO SPRINGS | An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic...
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
DougCo School District invests in safer entrances
Amid a number of school threats in recent days, concerns are growing among parents.
Government Technology
Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands
(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
'I hate that it was my gun,' says former Denver cop whose AK-47 was used in murder
DENVER — A former Denver Police officer whose AK-47 was used in a fatal 2020 shooting said he believes the now-convicted shooter took the gun from his personal closet months before the crime, according to a deposition he gave earlier this year. The videotaped deposition, obtained by 9Wants to...
Government Technology
Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School
(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
KDVR.com
Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (9:36 p.m.): Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department is asking for help finding a little girl’s parents or guardians. Police said she is...
Deadly hit-and-run suspect vehicle identified
Police have identified the alleged vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night.
Airport noise costs Denver millions
The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Ruby Martinez will give Douglas County what it needs in the legislature
Editor: Ruby Martinez is running for Colorado State House District 45 to replace Patrick Neville. Ruby believes in science, human rights, and strict adherence to our constitutions, both federal and state. Currently, in Douglas County, we have religious extremists and militias creating fear and division and we have politicians that...
Westword
Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled
On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
Threat closes Adams City High School Wednesday
The Adams City High School principal announced late Tuesday night that school will be closed Wednesday due to a threat of violence against the school.
Westword
Lawyer Warns Denver It's Violating Terms of Sweeps Settlement Agreement
The City of Denver has been violating the terms of a legal settlement over homeless sweeps, according to a prominent civil rights lawyer who worked on that agreement. "It's coming from the top that folks have carte blanche to get people out of the public space as fast as possible and by any means necessary," says Andy McNulty, a lawyer with Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP.
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments
Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
sentinelcolorado.com
High note for a ‘low brass guy’ — APS band instructor finalist for Colorado top teacher
AURORA | After a district music festival in May, East Middle School band director and instrumental music teacher Jimmy Day went about his usual routine of emailing performance clips to some of his friends and former colleagues. One of his emails went to Biaze Houston, his principal when he first arrived at East in 2017.
Aurora teen charged as adult in Denver double shooting
In Denver, the District Attorney's Office is charging an Aurora teenager as an adult in a recent double shooting.Jalil Mitchell, 16, faces several charges, including two counts of attempted murder.The shooting happened on Sept. 7 outside the Carla Madison Rec Center, located at 2401 E Colfax Avenue.Mitchell is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.One of the victims was shot in the cheek, while the other was shot several times in his left arm, left leg and abdomen, according to Mitchell's arrest warrant. The report is partially redacted and does not identify the victims, or...
