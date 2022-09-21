ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islip, NY

Daily Voice

Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death

A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
LAKE GROVE, NY
longisland.com

Oyster Bay Councilwoman Johnson Invites Residents to Hope Walk October 1st

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson invites residents to take part in the 2022 HOPE Walk/Ride, organized to help break the cycle of human trafficking. The event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at West Harbor Beach located at 10 West Harbor Drive in Bayville. Activities run between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with a special ceremony commencing at 11:00 a.m.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Islip, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Islip, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
midislandtimes.com

2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62

Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

Preservation Long Island Announces Call for Endangered Historic Places Nominations

Preservation Long Island, a regional preservation advocacy nonprofit, is pleased to announce a call for nominations for the 2023 Endangered Historic Places Program (EHPP). Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted digitally through the EHPP 2023 Nominations portal on Preservation Long Island’s website. All nominations must be received by Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading

This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook swears in police officer

Decorated New York City Police Officer Joshua Crowley was patient and kept the faith in his quest for a position with the Lynbrook Police Department. Crowley, who grew up in Mastic and graduated from Eastport South Manor High School in 2012, left the NYPD to return to Long Island. Several departments jumped at the opportunity to hire him, including Nassau County and Garden City, who made offers.
LYNBROOK, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Invites New Yorkers and Visitors to Fish for Free Saturday, September 24

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced Saturday, September 24 as a Free Fishing Day in New York State. This free freshwater fishing day is one of six held annually and coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated to promote outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York's economy and help support fish and wildlife conservation.
LIFESTYLE
longisland.com

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC New York

Jewish Day Camp on Long Island to Cease Operations Over a Zoning Battle

Hundreds of families who send their children to a Jewish day camp on Long Island will have to soon make alternate plans. Camp Jacobson, which is owned and operated by the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, must cease its operations, according to the village of Brookville where it's located. "The...
RELIGION
TBR News Media

Whale sightings on the rise in Long Island waters

While boating alone just outside of Port Jefferson Harbor over the Labor Day holiday, South Setauket resident Bill Doherty had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime thrill. First, a big splash caught his eye. Then, another. “I kept my eye on the water thinking it could be a boat accident or...
ANIMALS
Herald Community Newspapers

A hike and history lesson on Jones Beach

Summer may be over, but Jones Beach State Park exists year round. And as long as the park is open, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center always has something in store for you. The Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is relatively new, having opened in September of 2020...
WANTAGH, NY

