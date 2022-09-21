ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Proposed Love’s truck stop meets opposition

The Love’s Travel Stops and Country stores company is working toward building a truck stop in Herculaneum, but not everyone in the city is putting out a welcome mat. Herculaneum officials said a Love’s Travel Stops representative recently visited them to talk about plans to construct a Love’s gas station, convenience store and truck stop on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way.
HERCULANEUM, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Randolph County, IL
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Randolph County Board#Ema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wfcnnews.com

Three injured in Franklin County rollover crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released more information after multiple people were injured in a rollover crash on Wednesday night. According to a media release, the accident occurred on South County Line Road approximately ¼ mile west of Old Marion Road. During the course of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Collinsville Man Charged With Solicitation Of Murder For Hire

A Collinsville man charged with murder is now accused of soliciting someone to kill two people, including a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy. Robert Tarr was indicted on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire. Tarr is currently in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Farmersville last year. He is now charged with hiring someone to kill a surviving person from that incident and a Montgomery County Deputy who is investigating the shooting.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
FLORISSANT, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois State Police car struck overnight in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating two separate collisions overnight in which one of the agency’s patrol cars was struck. One of the collisions happened in Collinsville. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, an Illinois State Police trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 270 in...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road

A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CENTRALIA, IL
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy