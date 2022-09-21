Yakima Valley College offers English Language Acquisition courses

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — Do you or someone you know living in the Yakima area have limited knowledge of the English language? It’s a barrier that can oftentimes be difficult to overcome living in Eastern Washington. Fall enrollment has officially begun for English Language Acquisition (ELA) courses at Yakima Valley College.

Geared toward those who don’t know or only have limited knowledge of the English language, these courses will give students the tools to become well-versed in the language. The coursework focuses on teaching non-English speakers to read, write, listen to and speak the language.

Since it’s geared toward people with little-to-no experience, the program should be easy for people who need a jump start with English as a Second Language to learn basic vocabulary.

“I highly recommend this program to everyone trying to learn or improve their English,” said student Linh Heintz. “As a person who did not have much education and studying experience, I’ve learned a lot and now I am able to communicate more in English.”

If you know someone who would benefit from attending these courses, you can contact your desired Yakima Valley College location to learn more about availability and enrollment. The participating campuses are as follows:

Yakima Campus: S. 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, WA 98902 — 509.574.6850

Grandview Campus: 500 West Main Street, Grandview, WA 98930— 509.882.7000

Ellensburg Learning Center: 401 E. Mountainview, Ellensburg, WA 98926— 509.201.1269

Assistance is available in both English and Spanish when contacting the school locations.

