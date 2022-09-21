Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open
Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
Decatur housing market heats up while others in Huntsville area cool down
Rising interest rates have helped cool down home sales by about 10% compared to a year ago in the Huntsville area with one notable exception: Decatur. Home sales in the Decatur area -which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties – rose by about 6% in August over the same time in 2021, according to statistics released by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.
WAFF
Understanding the newly-passed Council Improvement Fund
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday evening Huntsville City Council passed the Council Improvement Fund Amendment. It’s a measure - allowing each council member $75,000 to use in their own district - at their discretion or for the city as a whole. It was the source of a spirited debate...
doppleronline.ca
Pickleball enthusiasts celebrate new courts
Photo: Jim and Lorna Popofski cut the ribbon officially inaugurating the Town’s four new dedicated pickleball courts. (Photo by Mary Spring.) It was an exciting day last Monday when pickleball players celebrated the opening of the four new pickleball courts in Huntsville. Lorna and Jim Popofski began Huntsville Muskoka...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday at Madison City Stadium
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Madison on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Madison City Stadium at 211 Celtic Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Australian students involved in bus crash ahead of Space Camp visit
A bus carrying Australian students bound for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's Space Camp in crashed in Australia.
WAFF
Huntsville National Cyber Summit
Both men were arrested and charged with first degree-assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Albertville Aggie Marching Band to perform in 2024 Rose Bowl Parade. The Albertville Aggie Marching Band will be performing in the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade. Transfusion recipient talks about living with sickle cell. Updated: 13...
‘Front Door’ to downtown Huntsville: Constellation Apartments first phase of development
Tim Grogan calls the new Constellation Apartments “the front door” to downtown Huntsville. The managing principal of Heartland Real Estate Partners said his company wanted to “make a statement” when it decided to build the mixed-use community just off Memorial Parkway on Heart of Huntsville south of Clinton near the Von Braun Center.
WAFF
AUSTRALIA: Bus carrying students, teachers crash on journey to Space Camp
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A bus carrying students and teachers in Australia crashed on its way to the airport to come to Huntsville. On Wednesday, 27 Loreto College girls and four teachers were traveling to an airport in Australia on their way to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The...
WAFF
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
WAFF
Madison Co. Health Department release flu shot vaccination locations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Health Department released location and hours for places providing the flu vaccine. The following locations will be providing the vaccine:. Sept. 28 - Huntsville Library 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 4 - Harrison Wellness Center 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 19...
WAFF
Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A log truck has overturned in Fort Payne on Friday. According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the wreck. The incident happened at the intersection of Third Street and Tyler Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor...
Guntersville ‘Taco Bell’ shooting: 1 year later
September 23 marks one year since 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old were killed in a shooting in Guntersville.
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
Huntsville High students challenge college teams at hacking competition
On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 100 competitors made up of students and computer specialists from around the country displayed a form of ethical hacking in the Cyber Cup Challenge.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges
Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
WAFF
Want a job in Huntsville’s music industry?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is oficially Huntsville Music Month and there are so many different ways to celebrate!. From live music to work shops and even job fairs, the Rocket city is surely becoming a rockin’ city. If you’re someone who isn’t just looking to hangout...
