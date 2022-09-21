ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Flying Magazine

A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’

Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open

Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Decatur housing market heats up while others in Huntsville area cool down

Rising interest rates have helped cool down home sales by about 10% compared to a year ago in the Huntsville area with one notable exception: Decatur. Home sales in the Decatur area -which includes Morgan and Lawrence counties – rose by about 6% in August over the same time in 2021, according to statistics released by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Understanding the newly-passed Council Improvement Fund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday evening Huntsville City Council passed the Council Improvement Fund Amendment. It’s a measure - allowing each council member $75,000 to use in their own district - at their discretion or for the city as a whole. It was the source of a spirited debate...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Pickleball enthusiasts celebrate new courts

Photo: Jim and Lorna Popofski cut the ribbon officially inaugurating the Town’s four new dedicated pickleball courts. (Photo by Mary Spring.) It was an exciting day last Monday when pickleball players celebrated the opening of the four new pickleball courts in Huntsville. Lorna and Jim Popofski began Huntsville Muskoka...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaway Saturday at Madison City Stadium

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Madison on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Madison City Stadium at 211 Celtic Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville National Cyber Summit

Both men were arrested and charged with first degree-assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Albertville Aggie Marching Band to perform in 2024 Rose Bowl Parade. The Albertville Aggie Marching Band will be performing in the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade. Transfusion recipient talks about living with sickle cell. Updated: 13...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co. EMA

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A log truck has overturned in Fort Payne on Friday. According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the truck hit a house during the wreck. The incident happened at the intersection of Third Street and Tyler Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges

Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Want a job in Huntsville’s music industry?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - September is oficially Huntsville Music Month and there are so many different ways to celebrate!. From live music to work shops and even job fairs, the Rocket city is surely becoming a rockin’ city. If you’re someone who isn’t just looking to hangout...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

