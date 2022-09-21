ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

"Chunky and fabulous": CPW shares video of very large black bear

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzVHQ_0i4iEKA000
File photo. Photo Credit: Mandy Fuller Photography (iStock).

"Chunky and fabulous," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife, on a retweet of a video that features a noticeably large black bear. The share comes at a time of the year when black bears are consuming up to 20,000 calories of food per day, creating calorie stores for an upcoming winter hibernation.

Watch the video below:

During this time of the year, it's said that some black bears can increase their weight to 500 pounds, losing about 100 pounds during winter and about 100 pounds during the spring mating season.

Read more about Colorado's bears here.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO
KKTV

Peak leaf peeping season underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As autumn officially begins, so does peak leaf peeping season. Here are a few resources to get the most out of any fall foliage tours. 11 News Meteorologist Luke Victor previously gave a Fall Color Forecast for the 2022 season, where he outlined the peak times for color change in different parts of Colorado and explained that this year there is a potential for more vibrant colors due to certain weather-based factors.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on the mind, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear. This law...
COLORADO STATE
K99

5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had

With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Hibernation#Calories
everythinglubbock.com

Ski resort changes you can expect in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The more things change, the more they stay the same – and that’s the case with ski resorts, many of which are working on ways to give guests a more enjoyable experience. Several fresh features are showing up in Colorado’s ski country with new...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts. From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week

Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Summit Daily News

Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?

With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Watch Out For These Invasive Species Found in Colorado

Invasive species are non-native aquatic and terrestrial plants, animals, and pathogens that harm or negatively impact natural resources and the human use of those resources. Oftentimes, these threatening species will displace native plants, or eliminate necessary forage, shelter, and habitats for wildlife in an area. Once invasive species establish themselves,...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

World's rarest wolf species to call Colorado home

According to the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, two of the world's rarest wolves are making a new home in Colorado. "The Red wolves are coming! The Red wolves are coming!" reads a post made to the wildlife refuge's Facebook page, also noting that the wolves will be visitable at the destination after September 21.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado cold front: How much rain has fallen?

COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn. The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy