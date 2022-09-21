ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Daily Press 2022 High Desert Election coverage all in one place

 2 days ago

This November's ballot will be crowded with voters deciding on national, state, and local office seekers. In addition, voters will have several propositions — including two competing measures revolving around online sports gambling — to decide on.

The Victorville Daily Press, with help from the USA TODAY Network-California, has published several election preview stories, explainers, and opinion columns about the election in the past several weeks. We will continue to publish preview stories, candidate profiles, and opinion pieces up to Election Day in November.

To help you navigate the busy election season, we've put together this 2022 Election Landing page that includes all the Daily Press' election coverage. Just click on the links to navigate to the stories. And check back frequently because the Daily Press will add stories, columns, and other features up to Election Day.

Victorville | Hesperia | Adelanto | San Bernardino County | Propositions

Key dates to remember

  • Oct. 10: Counties begin mailing ballots to all active registered voters
  • Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote (conditional registration available through Election Day)
  • Oct. 29: Opening of Voter's Choice Act county vote centers
  • Nov. 8: Election Day; polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; last day to vote in person or by mail.

Victorville

4 candidates battle for 2 seats on Victorville council as city moves to district elections

Hesperia

Lacking candidates, Hesperia City Council cancels November election, appoints new member

Adelanto

Several candidates battle for mayoral, council seats in Adelanto

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County OKs possible secession measure: ‘Time for us to get our fair share’

Propositions

Around Town: With California propositions 26 and 27, look carefully at the backstory

Opinion: Proposition 30 would hike taxes on California's super rich. That's a bad idea. Here's why

Opinion: Props. 26, 27 present California's moment to make sports betting fairer

Opinion: Third try at dialysis meddling as bad as first two

Opinion: Voters will decide whether California breathes easier

On elections

Is it too easy for write-in candidates in California elections?

How do we get more people to vote? Let's make it mandatory, like Australia does

Voting information

You can check on the Secretary of State’s website: You’ll need to enter your name, date of birth and either your California driver's license or identification card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don’t have those available, contact your county elections office or the Secretary of State via email or phone at (800) 345-8683.

Ballots are expected to hit mailboxes by early October.

If you want to vote by mail, you must be registered to vote at least 15 days before Election Day.

However, California law allows citizens to register and vote after the registration deadline. In order to qualify, the voter registration application must be submitted in person at the Registrar of Voters or an Early Vote site on or before Election Day, or at a polling place on Election Day. After completing a voter registration application, the voter will be provided with a provisional ballot.

A guide to voter rights in California: What you need to know before you cast a ballot

If you’ve changed your name since the last time you voted, or if you moved and didn’t notify the Department of Motor Vehicles or U.S. Postal Service, you may have to register again. If you haven’t voted in several consecutive general elections, your registration may have been canceled.

You can register to vote online here . You’ll need the same information as above. You can also register to vote at the San Bernardino County Elections Office here . That site also includes how to change your political party affiliation, your mailing address, and other information.

If DMV has your signature on file, you’ll be able to complete the process online. If not, you’ll need to print, sign and mail your completed application to your county elections office.

You can also pick up a paper application at elections offices, any DMV office, and at many post offices, public libraries, and government offices. You’ll be contacted when your application is approved or if you need to provide more information.

CalMatters contributed to this information.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Daily Press 2022 High Desert Election coverage all in one place

