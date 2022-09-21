ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second arrest made in Muncie robbery investigation

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOVmt_0i4iE6t500

MUNCIE, Ind. — A second Muncie man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that allegedly saw an accomplice shot by the victim.

Tanner Lee Little, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday on preliminary counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiracy to commit dealing in meth.

City police said Little and Brock Anthony Watson, 35, on Sept. 8 robbed a man at the victim's home in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.

The victim told police he fired a blast from a shotgun — with pellets striking Watson in the face — after Watson fired a handgun at him.

Watson — taken into custody Monday, after being treated at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis maintained the other man fired the first shot.

He reportedly also confirmed that Little had been his accomplice.

Little was arrested in a traffic stop late Tuesday morning. Police said he was determined to be in possession of a handgun and more than six grams of meth.

Because of his criminal record — including convictions for possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, and, as recently as Aug. 15, residential entry — the former Portland resident is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Little was being held in the jail under a $45,000 bond. Bond for Watson, preliminarily charged with armed robbery, was set at $20,000.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

FOX59

Man shot, killed after verbal argument inside residence

INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Onley Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
stnonline.com

Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus

An Anderson, Indiana middle school student was struck by a truck Wednesday morning while waiting for her school bus, reported Yahoo News. According to the Anderson Police Department, the 11-year-old girl was reportedly struck near the intersection of 30th and Fountain streets by a Chevrolet truck. The truck was driven...
ANDERSON, IN
