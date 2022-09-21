ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Central tennis team edges former district for Abilene

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
 2 days ago
In a showdown of former District 2-6A rivals, the San Angelo Central High School tennis team edged Abilene High 11-8 on the road Tuesday thanks to a near-perfect showing on the girls' side.

The Lady Cats won five of six girls singles matches and swept all three doubles matches. Central also won the mixed doubles match.

Abilene High dominated play on the boys' side, winning five of six in singles and two of three doubles matches.

The Eagles are ranked No. 17 in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association (TTCA) Class 5A poll.

Central defeated Abilene for the district title last fall before the Eagles dropped down to 5A.

The Bobcats are 11-8 overall and 2-0 in 2-6A.

After sweeping Odessa High and Odessa Permian at home to open district play at home this past Saturday, Central returns to district action against Midland High and Midland Legacy in Midland on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Bobcats' final home appearance this fall is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 against Frenship.

San Angelo Central 11, Abilene High 8

Tuesday's results from the Abilene High courts

BOYS SINGLES

Griffin Sullivan, AHS, def. Nate James, CHS, 6-3, ,6-0; Ben Neie, AHS, def. Brent Wilcox, CHS, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8; Landon Morris, AHS, def. Andre Carrasco, CHS, 6-0, 6-0; Noah Morris, AHS, def. Carter Lyles, CHS, 6-4, 6-2; Luke Padon, AHS, def. Ryan Hildebrand, CHS, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4; Brady Stewart, CHS, def. Juan DelaPaz, AHS, 6-4, 6-1.

BOYS DOUBLES

Sullivan-L. Morris, AHS, def. James-Wilcox, CHS, 8-1; Neie-N. Morris, AHS, def. Carrasco-Lyles, CHS, 8-5; Hildebrand-Wilcox, CHS, def. Padon-DelaPaz, AHS, 8-5.

GIRLS SINGLES

Kenzie King, CHS, def. Riley Crowe, AHS, 6-1, 6-3; Karyssa Castillo, CHS, def. Holland Wiggins, AHS, 6-1, 6-2; Alvina Shaik, CHS, def. Taylor Nevitt, AHS, 6-0, 7-6; Sayda Phongsavanhthong, CHS, def. Allie Dunn, AHS, 6-0, 6-4; Hannah Hartin, CHS, def. Cynthia Grace-Darby, AHS, 6-2, 7-5; Carly King, CHS, def. Zoe Barrett, AHS, 6-4, 6-0.

GIRLS DOUBLES

Castillo-C. King, CHS, def. Wiggins-Nevitt, AHS, 8-4; Phongsavanhthong-Hartin, CHS, def. Dunn-Darby, AHS, 8-6; Shaik-Ruppert, CHS, def. Barbarick-Barrett, AHS, 8-3.

MIXED DOUBLES

K. King/Carrasco, CHS, def. Finley-Crowe, AHS, 8-6.

