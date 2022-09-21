ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20': Kentucky woman who entered Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

A Kentucky woman who shouted “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot in 2021 avoided jail time and was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of probation, take part in 60 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 fine, according to court records.

For her participation in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump that forced members of Congress to hide as they tried to certify President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, Vincent will also pay $500 in restitution.

McFadden, who was nominated by Trump and appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2017, went along with the request from Vincent's attorney, Gary Logsdon, who had asked for two years of probation for the woman.

In a court filing, Logsdon noted Vincent had no prior criminal history apart from a few traffic offenses and that “her behavior on that day is not deserving of a prison sentence considering that she did not engage in violence or destruction.”

Logsdon told The Courier Journal after Wednesday's hearing, which was in Washington, D.C., that they were "relieved" at the judge's sentencing decision.

"Her penalty will keep her constantly reminded for a long period of time of her issue with regard to compliance with legal authority," Logsdon said. "...It’s a step toward closure and a step toward healing a very, very dangerously divided nation."

What did Reva Vincent plead guilty to?

Vincent, 57, pleaded guilty after being charged earlier this year to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that many of the more than 850 Capitol riot defendants have faced. It's punishable by up to six months in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice indicated in a memorandum ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing hearing they would seek 30 days of incarceration, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution for Vincent.

Kentucky woman asks for leniency in Jan. 6 sentencing

In a letter submitted to the judge in July, Vincent asked for leniency, writing that her "family, husband, children, grandchildren and my friends have all been mistreated and embarrassed by this as well."

"There are those that say I am a Trump fanatic," Vincent also wrote. "Although I agree with some of his policies I feel that he is loud, obnoxious, rude, and self-absorbed, but I felt that he did stand for THE PEOPLE. People are tired of not feeling heard and this is why I was there mostly because of what happened was unfair to anyone, even Trump, believe me I've been there."

She added that she had "no excuse" for her actions that day and for thinking "we could go in" the Capitol.

What were Reva Vincent's actions during Capitol riots?

Five people died during or immediately after the Jan. 6 attack in Washington, D.C., more than 100 police officers were injured and at least four law enforcement personnel who defended the building later died by suicide.

In Facebook posts from December 2020, court documents showed Vincent posted messages like, "A LAST WARNING TO THE LEFT IN AMERICA Dear Leftist/Progressive, Your [sic] life is in severe danger. That wasn’t a threat: It’s a fact."

Later, in the same post, Vincent wrote, “The real America is tired of being TREAD ON and doesn’t have much left to lose besides ammo.”

Prosecutors said Vincent, from Edmonson County in Western Kentucky, and her husband drove six other unidentified people to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, "to protest Congress' certification of the Electoral College." Vincent's husband has not been charged in connection with the riot and is not named in court documents.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Vincent and her husband attended the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Ellipse and then went back to their hotel to rest and have lunch, according to prosecutors.

In the afternoon, the couple returned with other protesters outside the Capitol and could hear "flash bangs coming from one side" of the building while also later seeing "clouds of tear gas," court documents said.

Vincent and her husband made their up the stairs onto the area of the Capitol outside the East Rotunda door, which was a restricted area, prosecutors said. Vincent then used her phone to take a video of the crowd and her path as she moved inside the Capitol, according to court documents.

In one video, prosecutors said someone was heard saying the door is opening and Vincent then yelling, "Go, go, go!"

In a tone prosecutors described as “jubilant,” she also was heard saying, "That's our house. Leave our house," "Stop the steal" and "We want our house!" Other things that prosecutors said she yelled included, "This was built with our money, our money, not theirs.”

Vincent's husband was in front of her while outside the Capitol but "lost her in the crowd," according to court documents, which do not indicate that Vincent's husband entered the building.

Vincent entered the Capitol building through the Rotunda door at about 3:01 p.m., according to court documents, filming her entry past two police officers as she stated, "In the door. We're in the door!" and, "We made it inside" and "This is our house, not their house."

When police officers entered the Rotunda, Vincent said, "Uh, oh. They're in trouble," and "Leave our house, we're done with them," according to prosecutors, who noted that Vincent later gave a voluntary interview to the FBI.

After roughly five minutes inside, Vincent left the Capitol through the Rotunda door, according to court documents.

In the sentencing memo ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane G. Lucas wrote Vincent reported she is self-employed and manages four rental properties.

"Vincent and her husband own a 3-bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings, and farmland," Lucas wrote. "In the past, Vincent associated with an extremist group, allowing her property to be used by others to conduct firearm and repelling training."

In her letter seeking leniency, Vincent wrote that on Jan. 6, 2021, she thought "it was OK to be on the property" at the Capitol but added it was "NO EXCUSE, clearly it was my misunderstanding."

"I am so sorry that ANYONE was hurt that day. I didn't know of what was going on in other places on these grounds," she wrote to the judge. "I am sorry for being there, I realize now that should have went to rally and left for home. Or with the events that happened, not gone at all if I had known what I know now. Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20."

Who else was charged in the Jan. 6 riots?

Nineteen Kentucky residents (along with a West Virginia resident who attended the University of Kentucky ) have faced charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot . Several cases are still pending, while some have resulted in punishments ranging from probation to short jail stints.

Although the U.S. House voted last year to impeach Trump for his role in stoking in the Jan. 6 attack, the Senate voted to acquit him. Still, Trump and his associates face several pending investigations into that day and other behavior or incidents involving the former president whose grip remains strong on the GOP ahead of the 2024 election.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com

