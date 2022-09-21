ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson gets engaged to long-term girlfriend Ali Marks as pair share intimate photos of the romantic proposal... on their high school basketball court!

New York Knicks newcomer Jalen Brunson has confirmed his engagement to long-term girlfriend, Ali Marks, as the couple shared photos of the romantic proposal on their high school basketball court.

The 26-year-old former Dallas Maverick posted two close-up pictures of himself and Marks along with the caption 'Forever', as his future wife showed off her glittering new ring.

Marks, who is a physical therapist, 'dog mom' and recent graduate from Northwestern University, additionally shared two behind-the-scenes pictures of the proposal in the gymnasium of Stevenson High School, where she and Brunson first met, in Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I66rG_0i4iDWXh00
Jalen Brunson and long-term girlfriend Ali Marks announced their engagement on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2Fwd_0i4iDWXh00
The romantic proposal took place at Stevenson High School - where Marks and Brunson met
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x14OP_0i4iDWXh00
The couple are high school sweethearts and an old snap of them going to prom together was shown on a big screen inside the gymnasium

Brunson, who is pictured on one knee proposing on the gym's basketball court like a true player, has been recently inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, according to The New York Post.

Marks made sure to make her love for her high school sweetheart known publicly, captioning her Instagram post with the following four words on Tuesday: 'You are a lifetime.'

Brunson, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in June, is seen waiting for Marks with a smile and hands in his pocket while wearing a suit and a plain white-t shirt, surrounded by candles, as well as an archway and heart made of flowers.

In another snap, the former Villanova player is seen on one knee in front of Marks, who appears to have been surprised in the heat of the moment, while an old prom picture of the couple is shown on a big screen inside the gymnasium.

Although the length of their relationship remains unclear, the couple often share pictures of time spent together on social media.

In June, Marks celebrated her new fiance's big-money move to the Big Apple, by sharing an Instagram post of her and Brunson inside Madison Square Garden along with a caption of blue, orange and white hearts - the Knicks' colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5MGH_0i4iDWXh00
IS THAT A YES?!: Marks jumped into her fiancé's arms after having been caught by surprised
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LC0Vz_0i4iDWXh00
Brunson joined the New York Knicks in June after four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, who selected him as the No. 33 first round pick in 2018

Mavs owner Mark Cuban and several NBA players congratulated Brunson following the public announcement of his engagement to Marks.

'See how I predicted that,' Cuban said with no ill feelings towards the former Dallas guard for his summer. 'Congrats,' he added in a separate comment.

'Congrats Brodie,' shared ex-teammate Reggie Bullock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFngh_0i4iDWXh00

'Yessir congrats ya'll,' wrote Donovan Mitchell, who ended up signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers after being linked with the Knicks throughout this summer.

Brunson was parts of the NBA's 2018 Draft, selected as the 33rd overall pick by the Mavs, for whom he played for four seasons.

Together, Brunson and the Mavs made it to the Western Conference Finals last season but were eliminated after five games by the Golden State Warriors, who eventually went on to become champions.

