'He's a banger': Inside Sy'veon Wilkerson's breakout for Jackson State football

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
Sy’veon Wilkerson knows there’s a difference between the MEAC and SWAC football. The former Delaware State and West Virginia running back believes the MEAC is more ground-and-pound and physical, while the SWAC is more finesse.

Regardless of the conference, Wilkerson has found a way to remain effective. The sophomore has made an immediate difference for Deion Sanders and Jackson State since transferring in May.

Wilkerson — in his first start for the Tigers — had 23 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns in Jackson State’s 66-24 victory over Grambling State. The performance earned Wilkerson his second consecutive SWAC Newcomer of the Week award.

The new lead tailback for the Tigers wasn’t afraid to come to Jackson State and compete for a job.

“It’s nothing new to me,” Wilkerson said. “I’ve been in this position before where I’ve had to start at the bottom and work my way up. It’s really just normal. I just went out and played my game.”

Wilkerson earned the starting job following Jackson State’s 16-3 victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 9. He finished with 15 carries for 85 yards along with three catches for 28 yards.

Sanders believes his production has changed the Jackson State offense and wasn’t surprised by his performance based on how well Wilkerson has been practicing.

“I think he’s changed the face of the offense,” Sanders said. “The face, meaning we’re not just a drop-back passing team. We can turn around and hand that thing off and be just as potent. I think he’s gone over 100 (yards) in the last two weeks, probably would have went for 100 the first week if we had started him. But he earned it.

“He’s a banger. He’s something to deal with because when he gets to the second level there isn’t too many defensive backs that want to see that coming.”

Wilkerson led the MEAC with 220 carries for 848 yards and eight touchdowns and earned All-MEAC honors last season for Delaware State. He transferred to West Virginia last spring before joining the Tigers.

However, Wilkerson doesn’t feel any pressure being the featured back for the defending SWAC champions. Jackson State (3-0, 1-0) hosts Mississippi Valley State (0-3, 0-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+) and Wilkerson won’t be bothered as expectations for the Tigers continue to rise.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” Wilkerson said. “It’s normal to me. It’s just going to play football. At the end of the day it’s just football, so I don’t feel any pressure at all. We have a lot of great athletes on offense. We have weapons. Whether we are running the ball or throwing the ball, someone is going to make a play.”

