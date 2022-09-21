WWII heroines and a brilliant female chemist: Three powerful novels of personal sacrifice

Ample evidence exists that women who make it to the very top of their professions often feel forced to make substantial personal sacrifices that men typically do not. While changing gender expectations may ultimately alter this, women still report, even in 2022, that achieving big career dreams often involves substantial sacrifices, such as time for romantic or family relationships, personal health and even one’s voice in the workplace.

While sacrificing personal happiness for professional success is imaginable, what possesses a woman – or anyone, for that matter – to make the ultimate self-sacrifice of one’s life? In other words, what motivates someone to lay down their life for others? Psychologists historically attribute the willingness to walk into danger on behalf of a group or country to the notion of defending deeply held beliefs and ideals, or the desire to protect loved ones from external physical threat.

The idea that one’s beliefs or deeply held ideals drive this behavior is seductive. Yet new research suggests that every human being holds the potential for extreme self-sacrifice in the right circumstances. The concept of “identity fusion” postulates that when an individual experiences a visceral sense of “oneness” or kinship with a group, they become capable of extreme acts of self-sacrifice.

This sense of “oneness” may stem from either shared suffering or the profound conviction that one shares essential qualities with other members of a group community. This emotional tie goes way beyond merely “group identification” as the group is perceived to be a new family altogether. Once fused, people start to treat the group as part of themselves and feel energized and empowered by that sensation. When the group is persecuted or attacked, it feels, to the fused person, like a deeply personal attack. The urge to defend the group becomes as primal as the urge to defend the self.

The novels below highlight three women whose brilliance, tenacity and courage are dedicated to the groups they cherish like family.

'The Paris Showroom'

"The Paris Showroom" by Juliet Blackwell is a powerfully captivating, viscerally evocative work of historical fiction based on the true story of prisoners held captive by the Nazis in a Paris department store during World War II.

Capucine Benoit worked for years alongside her bohemian father to design luxury fans for the fashion houses of Paris. Struggling financially, with her young husband deceased, Capucine sends her young daughter, Matilde, to live with her conservative, affluent paternal grandparents. Over time, Matilde becomes estranged from her mother as she hears her grandparents' constant disapproval of Capucine’s free-spirited artistic lifestyle.

When the Germans invade Paris without warning in June 1940, Capucine and her father, who holds strong political beliefs, are betrayed to the secret police. Capucine is remanded, along with 795 other prisoners, to a hidden work camp inside a Paris store that sells stolen Jewish possessions to German officers and their families. Capucine is appalled by the plight of her fellow prisoners and Matilde learns that her grandparents are prospering under the Nazis. Both mother and daughter ultimately find ways to fight alongside the resistance. But will they have enough time to find their way back to each other?

'The Diamond Eye'

"The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn is a breathtaking achievement, a powerful epic story about Lyudmila Pavlichenko, history student, mother, sniper and Russian national heroine.

In this little-known true story, a young Russian history graduate student and mother transforms herself into one of history’s fiercest and most deadly snipers. In the early days of World War II in the midst of Germany’s overwhelming and terrifying invasion, the Red Army struggles in harsh winter terrain to defeat Hitler’s army. But a charming, scholarly, young Ukrainian woman named Lyudmila Pavlichenko, who is already an accomplished markswoman, arrives at the front ready to train to become the best. With uncanny skill and formidable determination, she defends her beloved battalion with 309 confirmed kills over the course of 18 months. This young woman, known as "Lady Death," ultimately became one of Eleanor Roosevelt’s most cherished friends.

'Her Hidden Genius'

"Her Hidden Genius: A Novel" by Marie Benedict is the outstanding, surprising and compelling story of a young woman who sacrificed her life to discover the nature of our DNA.

Dr. Rosalind Franklin is a brilliant young scientist who changed the world with her discovery while three men took credit for it. From the beginning, Rosalind differed from the rest of the women in her family in her steadfast determination to succeed in a male-dominated field. After leaving a well-run and highly collaborative laboratory in Paris with a broken heart in 1951, Rosalind joins a new lab in London and is assigned to uncover the truth behind the structure of DNA using her formidable X-ray crystallography skills. After years of exacting work she finally reveals a photo that showcases the now famous double helix structure of DNA. Yet, unfettered sexism and greed for fame allow James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins to steal her precious work.

