Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Knew WMU’s Plays Before They Ran Them

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAV5k_0i4iD8gk00

Film study and experience have the Pitt Panthers the upper hand over Western Michigan.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers took a lot of lessons from their loss to Western Michigan in 2021. A lot of those lessons were about not taking any opponent lightly and responding to adversity. But most of all, a 60-minute battle with the Broncos last year prepared them well for the second half of that home-and-home series this year and the proof was plain to see as Pitt gradually pulled away for a 34-13 win.

This week Pitt players identified two first-half plays that illustrate how comprehensive the Panthers' preparation was.

The first resulted in their only touchdown of the half - a 22-yard pick-six from Marquis Williams. Williams said he saw Western Michigan's top wideout, Corey Crooms move across the formation and into the slot. From there, was able to recognize the play and jump Crooms' route.

"Pre-snap, they were moving Crooms to the slot a lot of the time and when they put him on the hash and he scoots in a little bit, it was a high alert," Williams said. "It was the next series on first down, so I knew it was coming, Erick Hallett knew it was coming. We were ready for it coming and we accomplished it.”

Williams added that teams tend to run similar things when they get a second crack at Pitt, which tends to make film study translate to the field more easily.

"Even last year, you go back and watch plays you gave up or what teams were able to accomplish against you and they come back and try those same things that next year with the same type of plays, so you’re ready for it.”

Jake Kradel, who got the start at center last week with regular starter Owen Drexel out nursing a leg injury, agreed with Williams. He said the Broncos' defensive line had a favorite stunt that Pitt was able to neutralize easily, despite the shuffling pieces along the front lines.

Facing a third and 18 near midfield, the redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell dropped back to attempt the first in-game pass of his career. Western Michigan lined a nose tackle up right on Kradel's head and called for another rusher to come around him.

The goal was to confuse Kradel and left guard Marcus Minor, but the plan failed. The offensive line recognized that same stunt from last year's game and was well prepared. Pitt picked up each rusher while Yarnell sat back comfortably before hitting Konata Mumpfield 19 yards downfield for a first down.

“They brought that same pressure the year before and beat us, but Kenny [Pickett] just escaped the pocket," Kradel said. "We knew they were going to bring it, it was just when they were going to bring it."

Williams credited the coaching staff with having the players well-prepared and added that their attention to detail has a trickle-down effect. With their experience, coaches can recognize those tendencies more easily and all that's left for the players to do is apply their knowledge in practice and on gameday.

“It comes from watching film, being prepared, taking your work from the classroom to the field - what you’ve been coached," Williams said. "It was a great opportunity. Week-in and week-out you’re going to get the same plays that you see on film and that’s a great help.”

