FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit News
Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale
Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale. Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license. "Like everyone in Detroit, we adore...
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns for Hispanic Heritage Month this October
Neighborhood fave Taqueria El Rey also plans to reopen with a food truck and Lincoln Park location
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap
October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October. Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its...
You've seen the World's Largest Rubber Duck in Detroit, but here's her backstory
The Detroit skyline gained a new addition this past week. She's tall, yellow, and shaped like a rubber duck. In fact, her name is Mama Duck and she is the world's largest rubber duck to exist.
Funky art, free cider and a Black film fest: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed, family-friendly community events, a funky art fair, a pair of film fests or the final weekend of the Detroit auto show. The auto show, including new outdoor elements at Hart Plaza where admittance is free, runs through Sept. 25 at Huntington Place and surrounding areas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 fun activities to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
The North American International Auto Show runs through the end of the weekend, and along with that, there are plenty of other events happening around the D that you and your family could check out. 🎭 Let’s start in Detroit, where it’s ‘Youth Design Community Free Day’ at the Michigan...
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
Police investigating break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit
Police are investigating a break-in at American Coney Island in Detroit. We're told the break-in happened at a side door of the American Coney Island business.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A rapper is using his TikTok fame to help the Detroit community he grew up in
DETROIT – Tray Little, a rapper with a significant TikTok following is using social media to raise money to accomplish his goal of revitalizing the Detroit community he grew up in. The rapper expressed interest in buying his childhood home, but when he found out it had been purchased,...
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
Detroit News
Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register
Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register. The break-in, which may have been part of a string of break-ins downtown, happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Where to find the best pizza in Metro Detroit, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit. Jason Carr ain’t messing around -- he’s ready to declare his favorite pizza...
Tv20detroit.com
‘There’s nothing left.' After decades of decline, Highland Park fights for a future
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — To tell the story of Highland Park is to tell a tale of two cities. There is the Highland Park that gave birth to the assembly line and forged the middle class, with schools and hospitals and homes that were the envy of the world.
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens
Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations. Half of the...
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
