Big work session: New city manager and future for community center on Monday’s agenda
Galesburg Aldermen have a work session planned for Monday night where they likely will hire a new city manager and may provide direction on the future of a community center. Peoria-based Farnsworth Group was hired by the council to create a “master plan” for a new community center.
From covered parking to decorative elements. $2M state grant to improve section of downtown
A $2 million state grant will help spruce up a portion of downtown Galesburg. The City of Galesburg recently received a $2 million Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant to make improvements to Parking Lot H and the 200 block of East Simmons Street. City Engineer Aaron Gavin tells WGIL...
Monmouth Aldermen approve engineering agreement for City Square water upgrade
The Monmouth City Council this week approved an engineering agreement for a planned upgrade of the city’s water infrastructure that circumvents the Public Square. Water mains that feed the businesses on the square are over 100-years-old and are too small and don’t supply adequate pressure for buildings to have a fire sprinkler system installed.
Monmouth road maintenance gets quick approval from IDOT, could start this fall
A city streets maintenance project in Monmouth that was being delayed by the Illinois Department of Transportation has been given the green light to move forward. WGIL reported earlier this month that, because of the scope of the work being done, IDOT reclassified a streets maintenance project as a construction project and required additional review.
Galesburg Police are officially moving to 12-hours shifts next year
Galesburg City Council approved an addendum to the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the city’s police union on Monday night that will shift police employees to a new schedule. Officers would work 12-hour shifts instead of 8 hours, have more days off, including an opportunity for younger officers to have...
Galesburg Council deciding on police schedules, Cherry St. makeover and new fees
Galesburg City Council meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall will a full agenda. Some of the items Aldermen will address tonight include- an agreement that would change Galesburg Police to a 12-hour shift schedule. Aldermen would technically be approving an addendum to the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the...
Library receives big check for new building’s skills lab
The Galesburg Public Library is getting a $50,000 grant courtesy of T-Mobile to create a Skills Lab in the new library. The grant will also cover other equipment that will help prepare the community workforce. The grant was announced Thursday along with projects in 24 other small towns as a...
Suspect wanted for questioning after stolen truck is brought to Farm King
Galesburg Police officers on Friday, September 23rd, were dispatched to Farm King in Galesburg for a suspicious truck in the parking lot. Officers discovered the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado had been spray-painted green. The truck’s license plate and VIN number had been painted over – but officers were able to determine the correct numbers. The truck’s catalytic converter and the battery had been removed, the door’s inside panels were stripped, and a big number “3” was spray-painted on the side of the truck. There were also beer cans in the center console. A Farm King employee was familiar with the truck and told police he knew who actually owned the stolen truck and that it was being used in area demolition derbies. Another employee said a male subject brought the truck to Farm King on Monday, and employees actually tried to help him jump-start it. The truck was gone on Tuesday, but then back on Wednesday. Through their investigation, officers checked around at recent demolition derbies and a 19-year-old Cambridge man is wanted for questioning. The truck is commonly seen parked at a home outside of Knoxville. The suspect was attempting to sell the truck while at area demolition derbies. The investigation is ongoing.
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
City says move to 12-hour work shifts would help recruit police officers
Galesburg Police officers could be putting in longer days next year. A recent agreement between the City of Galesburg and the Public Safety Employees Organization calls for police personnel to work 12-hour shifts, opposed to the current 8-hour shifts. If approved by the Galesburg City Council at its Monday meeting, the new work schedule would start Jan. 1.
Southside Galesburg park could see major facelift, including playground, picnic shelter and basketball court
The City of Galesburg plans on applying for a state grant that would fund a major renovation of Lancaster Park. Lancaster Park is about 1 acre and sits at the corner of Lancaster St. and Bushmore Ave. in a neighborhood just off Monmouth Blvd. to the south. The project would...
68 percent enrollment jump: Listen to the GAVC Director talk about how this happened
The Galesburg Area Vocational Center continues to become a crucial lifeline for students as well as the local workforce. Some proof of that can be seen in a 68 percent jump in the program’s enrollment this year. WGIL talked to the new GAVC Director Adam Seaney on Tuesday about...
U.S. 150 in Galesburg, Interstate 74 in Knox County getting pavement patching
A large chunk of U.S. 150 in Galesburg is getting pavement patching starting next week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that work on U.S. 150 from Allens Ave. to Grand Ave. on Main St., then Main St. to Michigan Ave. on Grand Ave. will start Monday, September 19. The...
Galesburg Police respond to three burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday, September 18th
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 18th, around 1:30 pm received a report of a purse being stolen from a vehicle while it was parked near Bates Park. The female victim told police the driver’s side window was down, her Kia SUV was the only vehicle parked on Clark Street at the time, and she was never far from it. At one point a late-model black Audi SUV was seen driving away. The woman said the SUV had chrome around the windows. The female then noticed her purse containing her debit/credit cards, ID, and over $400 was missing. Galesburg Police received a report from another female theft victim who said her purse was stolen from her vehicle. The woman’s vehicle was parked in the 3000 block of Cottonwood Lane, across from Carl Sandburg College. The woman said her purse, along with all her bank cards, medications, and her boyfriend’s wallet were taken. The woman told police it was a black SUV with chrome around the windows driving off when she heard her car alarm sounding. Police also received a report of the contents of a woman’s wallet being taken out of a pick-up truck on Sunday while parked at HyVee Gas on North Henderson Street. All three incidents are under investigation.
Downtown Galesburg bar and grill to get exterior/interior makeover
Assistance in the form of a facade grant and a TIF Redeveloper Agreement will help freshen the look of a downtown bar and grill. Cherry Street Brewing Company is proposing to renovate the interior and exterior of its building at 57 S. Cherry St. Interior improvements include a new microbrew,...
Galesburg woman arrested twice in less than two hours early Friday morning
Galesburg Police around 1:40 this morning (September 23rd) responded to the apartments in the 2700 block of Springer Road after a female reported being threatened with a knife by another female. Less than two hours prior, officers had responded to a residence in the 600 block of Brown Avenue regarding the same 26-year-old female subject who refused to leave a male’s residence and was arrested for Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. Now the female was at her apartment and refused to let another female inside to retrieve her cell phone. The 26-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated, according to police reports and was again very uncooperative with police. It’s unclear what caused the dispute. Galesburg Police have had numerous encounters with the female suspect and her extended family on a weekly basis in recent months. A witness was able to confirm the woman threatened the other woman with a kitchen knife and threatened to kill her. The female suspect was taken into custody and transported back to the Knox County Jail. She was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
US Gas on East Main Street suffers break-in
Galesburg Police on Tuesday night (September 13th) responded to an alarm at the US Gas convenience store at 21-21 East Main Street. The glass front door to the store was damaged – as if something was thrown through it. Police attempted to contact the owner with negative results, and...
Ostrander appointed to Circuit Clerk following Cheesman’s retirement after 22 years
After 22 years serving Knox County as the Circuit Clerk and 42 years working in the Circuit Clerk’s office, Kelly Cheesman is calling it quits. The long-time public servant submitted a letter to the Knox County Board last month announcing her retirement from the office effective September 30. The...
Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place
Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
UPDATE: Amtrak working to restore canceled trains after labor settlement reached
9/15/22 7:37 a.m. UPDATE: Amtrak Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari tells WGIL, “Amtrak is working to quickly restore canceled trains and reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures.”. More information is expected later today. 9/15/22 5:12 a.m. UPDATE: The Associated Press is reporting that President...
