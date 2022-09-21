ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Missouri State
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Suspect wanted for questioning after stolen truck is brought to Farm King

Galesburg Police officers on Friday, September 23rd, were dispatched to Farm King in Galesburg for a suspicious truck in the parking lot. Officers discovered the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado had been spray-painted green. The truck’s license plate and VIN number had been painted over – but officers were able to determine the correct numbers. The truck’s catalytic converter and the battery had been removed, the door’s inside panels were stripped, and a big number “3” was spray-painted on the side of the truck. There were also beer cans in the center console. A Farm King employee was familiar with the truck and told police he knew who actually owned the stolen truck and that it was being used in area demolition derbies. Another employee said a male subject brought the truck to Farm King on Monday, and employees actually tried to help him jump-start it. The truck was gone on Tuesday, but then back on Wednesday. Through their investigation, officers checked around at recent demolition derbies and a 19-year-old Cambridge man is wanted for questioning. The truck is commonly seen parked at a home outside of Knoxville. The suspect was attempting to sell the truck while at area demolition derbies. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junction City#Municipal Government#Govhr#General Services
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle

Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Police respond to three burglaries from motor vehicles on Sunday, September 18th

Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 18th, around 1:30 pm received a report of a purse being stolen from a vehicle while it was parked near Bates Park. The female victim told police the driver’s side window was down, her Kia SUV was the only vehicle parked on Clark Street at the time, and she was never far from it. At one point a late-model black Audi SUV was seen driving away. The woman said the SUV had chrome around the windows. The female then noticed her purse containing her debit/credit cards, ID, and over $400 was missing. Galesburg Police received a report from another female theft victim who said her purse was stolen from her vehicle. The woman’s vehicle was parked in the 3000 block of Cottonwood Lane, across from Carl Sandburg College. The woman said her purse, along with all her bank cards, medications, and her boyfriend’s wallet were taken. The woman told police it was a black SUV with chrome around the windows driving off when she heard her car alarm sounding. Police also received a report of the contents of a woman’s wallet being taken out of a pick-up truck on Sunday while parked at HyVee Gas on North Henderson Street. All three incidents are under investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested twice in less than two hours early Friday morning

Galesburg Police around 1:40 this morning (September 23rd) responded to the apartments in the 2700 block of Springer Road after a female reported being threatened with a knife by another female. Less than two hours prior, officers had responded to a residence in the 600 block of Brown Avenue regarding the same 26-year-old female subject who refused to leave a male’s residence and was arrested for Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. Now the female was at her apartment and refused to let another female inside to retrieve her cell phone. The 26-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated, according to police reports and was again very uncooperative with police. It’s unclear what caused the dispute. Galesburg Police have had numerous encounters with the female suspect and her extended family on a weekly basis in recent months. A witness was able to confirm the woman threatened the other woman with a kitchen knife and threatened to kill her. The female suspect was taken into custody and transported back to the Knox County Jail. She was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two Galesburg men charged after causing a disturbance at PZ’s Place

Around 8:30 pm on Saturday, September 17th, Galesburg Police responded to PZ’s Place in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Dispatch informed officers the situation was escalating and two male subjects were throwing bar stools at each other. Officers arrived and made contact with one of the suspects – a 36-year-old Galesburg man. The other suspect, a 34-year-old Galesburg man, had departed the bar but was stopped by police on Grand Avenue. A female staff member told police two male suspects began acting suspiciously outside and followed her inside. The two males came to the bar and asked to purchase a cheeseburger for .58 cents. When the staff told the men that wasn’t possible, they became aggressive and were threatening to kill employees, according to police reports. One of the men pretended to have a firearm at one point and the two began throwing bar stools causing other customers to leave. Both men were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy