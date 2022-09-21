Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 18th, around 1:30 pm received a report of a purse being stolen from a vehicle while it was parked near Bates Park. The female victim told police the driver’s side window was down, her Kia SUV was the only vehicle parked on Clark Street at the time, and she was never far from it. At one point a late-model black Audi SUV was seen driving away. The woman said the SUV had chrome around the windows. The female then noticed her purse containing her debit/credit cards, ID, and over $400 was missing. Galesburg Police received a report from another female theft victim who said her purse was stolen from her vehicle. The woman’s vehicle was parked in the 3000 block of Cottonwood Lane, across from Carl Sandburg College. The woman said her purse, along with all her bank cards, medications, and her boyfriend’s wallet were taken. The woman told police it was a black SUV with chrome around the windows driving off when she heard her car alarm sounding. Police also received a report of the contents of a woman’s wallet being taken out of a pick-up truck on Sunday while parked at HyVee Gas on North Henderson Street. All three incidents are under investigation.

