Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
bitcoinmagazine.com
You Can Believe The Maximalists: Bitcoin Is Seperate From Crypto
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial Times Columnist Jemima Kelly published an article titled “Don’t Believe The ‘Maximalists: Bitcoin Can’t Be Separated From Crypto” earlier today and I’d like to share some reactions from a Bitcoiner perspective. Quoted text below is all from Kelly’s article.
Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip
Michael Saylor is a die-hard bitcoin evangelist. For those who follow the billionaire on the social network Twitter, it is impossible to know that bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, is going through a turbulent period marked by a drop in value of more than 72% since its November all-time high.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
What Ethereum's 'Merge’ Means for You, the Market, and the Climate
Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable digital currency by market capitalization, completed a long-awaited upgrade to its system on September 15. The move, known in the cryptocurrency community as “The Merge”, is expected to slash energy costs and lay the groundwork for more use of crypto technology in mainstream applications, including finance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)
In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
bitcoinist.com
BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market
The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Says XRP Whales Are in Massive Accumulation Mode As the Top Altcoin Outperforms Bitcoin
XRP is outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) as the upward trajectory of the sixth-largest crypto asset continues, according to crypto analytics firm Santiment. The analytics firm says that the XRP/BTC pair has hit a price last reached in September of 2021 as crypto sharks and whales accumulate XRP. Santiment says that the...
Why Kevin O'Leary Believes You Have to Be 'Bullish' to Want Crypto Regulation
This crypto bull believes regulation is the only way forward.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Buy Metaverse Real Estate Before the Crypto Winter Ends
It’s true that metaverse real estate is selling at a significant discount right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This Surprising Crypto May Be the Next Big Ethereum Challenger in 2023
Algorand continues to gain traction in the blockchain world, but will it ever be enough to unseat Ethereum?
FIFA・
Why Bitcoin, Marathon Digital, and Hut 8 Mining Are Rising Today
The market is reacting to the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate today.
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts XRP Could Erupt by Over 80%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Two Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for Ethereum (ETH) competitor XRP while updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and two other altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that XRP should rise to $0.60 before ultimately shooting up to $0.87. “XRP: Go to...
2 Reasons This Tiny Crypto Has Explosive Potential
This cryptocurrency is up by 190% from its 2022 low as it inks deals with some of the world's biggest soccer teams.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Merge Likely To Boost ETH Price Over the Long Run, Says Coin Bureau Host – But There’s a Catch
The host of the popular Coin Bureau YouTube channel is optimistic that the transition of Ethereum (ETH) to a proof of stake consensus mechanism will positively impact the price of the second-largest crypto asset by market cap. The pseudonymous host tells his 2.12 million YouTube subscribers that the impact of...
Comments / 0