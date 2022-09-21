Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Troubled Data Center Compute North Struggled With Crypto Winter. Then Its Relationship With a Major Lender Soured
Compute North’s bankruptcy filing was caused by trouble dealing with one of its biggest lenders – Generate Capital – along with market headwinds and supply-chain disruptions, according to the newly appointed chief financial officer of the operator of data centers used by crypto miners. The company’s Chapter...
CoinDesk
The ETH Merge Did Little to Energize a Tepid NFT Market
As Ethereum continues its reign as one of the dominant blockchains for launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs), some speculated that its milestone transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake last week would help reinvigorate an NFT market that’s been trending downward for the better part of two months. But data shows little movement in either direction despite major improvements to the blockchain’s energy use, speed and scalability.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
CoinDesk
Kraken: How to Get Started on the Crypto Exchange
Kraken is a centralized crypto exchange co-founded by Jesse Powell and Thanh Luu in 2011, making it one of the oldest exchanges in the space. Powell, who has made headlines for his “anti-woke” workplace stance, recently stepped down as the company’s CEO. Kraken’s current chief operating officer, Dave Ripley, will take over as CEO once someone is hired to fill Ripley's position.
CoinDesk
Accessing the Data Driving DeFi
DeFi is one of the most exciting investment innovations since hedge funds emerged in the 1980s, with their promise of uncorrelated, absolute returns – what became known as “alpha.” The inner workings of hedge funds initially seemed inscrutable to those on the outside, but soon a common data set emerged. Information on the strategies, the AUMs, the fees and the performance became aggregated and comparable, and with that a new asset class was born.
CoinDesk
Framework Ventures Leads $24M Round for Web3 Security Platform Immunefi
Bug bounty security services platform Immunefi raised $24 million in a Series A round led by Framework Ventures. Other backers in the round were Electric Capital, Polygon Ventures, Samsung Next, P2P Capital, North Island Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Lattice Capital, and Stratos DeFi. Immunefi focuses on bug bounty and security...
CoinDesk
Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Code Is Back on GitHub
Code repositories for the Ethereum-based mixer Tornado Cash were relisted on GitHub on Thursday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) banned Americans last month from using Tornado Cash, a decentralized privacy service that mixes cryptocurrencies together to obfuscate the original address. The mixer was blacklisted and designated under the Specially Designated National list because the North Korean hacking group Lazarus had used it in the past.
CoinDesk
Binance Hired Compliance SVP From Rival Crypto Exchange Kraken
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance hired Steven Christie as its senior vice president (SVP) of compliance from rival Kraken, according to Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao. CZ tweeted that Christie joined Binance "a few months ago" and that the firm is still planning to hire "a few hundred more compliance people." Christie...
CoinDesk
3 Ways Traditional Investors Can Gain Crypto Exposure
A growing number of people are interested in crypto investment, which means financial advisors need to understand the various ways to invest into cryptocurrency and crypto related strategies. While the asset class is still new, especially when compared to the rest of traditional finance, there are a few different ways...
TechCrunch
A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
CoinDesk
Canadian Digital Asset Brokerages Coinsquare and CoinSmart to Merge
Coinsquare said late Thursday it's signed a deal to purchase peer CoinSmart for a combination of cash and stock. Consolidation is the word in crypto as trading platforms and exchanges grapple with global competition alongside the ongoing market downturn. Earlier this year in Canada, Kevin O'Leary-backed WonderFi rolled up crypto platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Yo-Yo After Hawkish Rate Hike; Ether’s Price Is Down, Regulators May Soon Be Circling. What’s Next for Post-Merge Ethereum?
Prices: Cryptocurrency prices climbed and then plunged following the Federal Reserve's latest 75 basis point interest rate hike. Insights: Four crypto experts weighed in on Ethereum's future post-Merge. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover,...
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
CoinDesk
Opera's Crypto Browser to Add Support for Elrond After Roping In Eight Other Blockchains
Web3 browser Opera will soon integrate scalable blockchain Elrond to its crypto browser, allowing users to access the network through its integrated Opera Wallet. Opera, one of the original web browsers, has been building crypto products since 2018. It released a beta version of its specialist “Crypto Browser Project” in January.
CoinDesk
Riot Blockchain Sues Northern Data Over Disclosures Related to Texas Bitcoin Mine Acquisition
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is suing hosting firm Northern Data (NB2X:GER), alleging breach of contract and failure to disclose important information. The lawsuit relates to the Texas Whinstone bitcoin mine, slated to be one of the world's largest by power capacity, which Riot acquired from Northern Data just last year for $651 million – $80 million cash and 11.8 million shares of Riot stock.
CoinDesk
Nasdaq Joins BlackRock as TradFi Defies the Bear Market and Embraces Crypto
Legendary investor Warren Buffett may still hate cryptocurrencies, but other stalwarts of traditional finance (TradFi) are following his maxim to be "fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful," piling into digital assets following this year’s rout. The crypto winter – which has...
