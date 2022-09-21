DeFi is one of the most exciting investment innovations since hedge funds emerged in the 1980s, with their promise of uncorrelated, absolute returns – what became known as “alpha.” The inner workings of hedge funds initially seemed inscrutable to those on the outside, but soon a common data set emerged. Information on the strategies, the AUMs, the fees and the performance became aggregated and comparable, and with that a new asset class was born.

