NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be equipped with blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related...
NTSB calls for all new vehicles to include alcohol monitoring tech

The National Transportation Safety Board is calling on its sister agency to implement regulation requiring all vehicles sold in the US to include blood alcohol monitoring systems. The NTSB sent the recommendation to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday after completing an investigation into a horrific collision last year that involved drunk driving and the death of two adults and seven children.
NTSB says all vehicles need alcohol detectors and the law will soon require them

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is officially recommending that all new cars and trucks be equipped with alcohol detection devices. The decision comes following an investigation into a head-on collision that took place on New Year's Day 2021 in Avenel, California, between a speeding SUV being driven by an impaired driver and a pickup truck that left nine dead.
Uber Cars Will Be Only Electric From 2030

Uber is on a mission to lower its ecological footprint with the adoption of more and more zero-emissions vehicles in its fleet. The ride-sharing platform expands its Comfort Electric program to additional 15 US cities thus now making it available to a total of 25 cities in North America. But that’s just the beginning as Uber wants to go fully electric by the end of the decade.
The second largest electric school bus fleet in the US just crossed 500,000 service miles

The school year is beginning, so the buses will be out in full force. However, you may notice a significant difference this year as emission-free electric school buses roll out across the United States. One of the nation’s leading school bus manufacturers, Thomas Built Buses, just achieved a major milestone with help from its Virginia-based dealer Sonny Merryman — Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school buses have now driven more than 500,000 miles.
