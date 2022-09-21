Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine residents keeping a keen eye on the tropics
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Many communities prone to flooding and storm damage are concerned about Tropical Depression 9. St. Augustine and the St. Johns County beaches have traditionally had some of the worst problems in past hurricanes and tropical storms. On Friday, News4JAX stopped in on the most vulnerable...
fox13news.com
State of Emergency declared in 24 Florida counties, including 9 in Bay Area ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties, including nine in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Pasco, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties are all included under the State of Emergency, the governor's office said. Governor DeSantis has also requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration for potential impacts from the storm.
Non-profit might take over St. Augustine Amphitheater operations
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — For years the St. Johns County government has owned and operated the amphitheater and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Now county commissioners are considering having a non-profit run the two venues. First Coast News spoke to a former director of the amphitheater who led the...
Live updates: Florida Attorney General activates state price gouging hotline as TD 9 approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including Tropical Depression 9, which could impact Florida as a major hurricane. Follow along with live updates below as Florida prepares for the storm:. WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS.
flkeysnews.com
Florida is in the storm cone. What it means for you and what you should be doing
Depression Nine is churning in the Caribbean Sea and it likely won’t be long until we see a tropical storm form. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast calls for the system to turn into a tropical storm some time Friday, and then strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. The hurricane center expects the storm could make landfall somewhere in Florida next week around Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
Tropical Depression 9 to strengthen as track shifts slightly west; Hermine forms in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 formed Friday morning and could impact Florida by next week. Read live updates below:. Tropical Depression Nine is still churning across the Caribbean but is expected to become a tropical storm soon, and then a hurricane by the weekend. The 5 p.m. track...
'They are so desperate': After makeshift boats wash ashore in St. Johns County, social workers weigh in
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Johns County, two makeshift boats that washed up earlier this week onto two separate beaches are raising some questions. The watercraft appear to be from people attempting to make it to the U.S. from another country, possibly Cuba. The question is, why now?
Mysuncoast.com
Models trending east putting Florida more at risk
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The quip “Waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle” seems about right for Invest 98L. We will keep waiting until possibly late Saturday to early Sunday before the models get a handle on the actual closed low pressure system. From there we will see a lot less uncertainty beginning Sunday.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today
Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
This Florida State Park was the Setting for Movies, Has a Historic Lodge, a 68 Degree Spring, and Offers Boat Tours
Many Floridians enjoy state parks that are reminiscent of old Florida. There's just something comforting about visiting a location that hasn't changed all that much in many years. Many of these parks also have a historical significance that dates back to the time of Native Americans and mastodons. Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is one example.
Boat captain arrested for intentionally cutting tether in deadly parasail accident
MARATHON, Fla. — A boat captain in the Florida Keys whose actions were blamed for killing a mother who was parasailing with her two young children has been charged with her death. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and taken to the Monroe County...
NBC Miami
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf
The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County emergency management and health officials want residents to have storm plan
St. Johns County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County are monitoring Tropical Depression 9. Both emergency management and health officials want to remind the community to make emergency readiness plans. “Having a plan is critically important. Even if this storm misses our community, it’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.
Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
