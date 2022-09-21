ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Chamber of Commerce endorses Galloway ballot measure, urges voters to allow development

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ME6n_0i4iARx100

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce is urging Springfield residents to vote "yes" on a local referendum this November — allowing development to begin on a controversial project near Sequiota Park that has faced years-long opposition from the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association.

Elevation Enterprises LLC has been trying to build a 100-unit, multi-story apartment complex across the street from Sequiota Park since 2018. But after Springfield City Council passed rezoning to allow the complex's construction, nearby neighbors collected more than 2,800 petition signatures to force a referendum on whether the construction can go ahead.

After the city set such an election, Elevation Enterprises sued — claiming the referendum violated state law. But a three-judge appeals court panel ruled against developers — ordering the city to set a new election date. Earlier this summer, city council set the referendum to coincide with the November general election.

If approved by a simple majority of voters, the property would be rezoned and development of the multi-use structures would be allowed to begin. If the ballot measure fails, the property would remain zoned as Single-Family Residential, General Retail and Limited Business District.

Even though the rezoning would primarily affect residents in the Galloway Village neighborhood, all voters within city limits will decide whether the rezoning and subsequent development can continue. That broad-ranging direct democracy on a narrow zoning issue is the reason the Chamber cited in their support of the rezoning.

"In general, there’s great concern that the biggest issue is the option to prevent a rezoning through referendum petition. There was broad agreement among the board that the conflict in the City charter that results in Springfield residents voting on zoning issues is problematic for our future growth," Chamber Board of Directors member and Vice Chair of Public Affairs Brian Hammons said in a statement.

“That zoning can be determined by a citywide vote also pits neighbors and developers against one another in a way that is harmful and costly to the individuals involved as well as the broader community. The City should take proactive steps to have this resolved either through legal avenues or through a ballot measure that would revise the City charter.”

In response to the endorsement, the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association said the endorsement highlights the Chamber's "fear of the referendum process."

"The remedy of the referendum should be reserved for only the most egregious cases of government failure to represent the will of its citizens, which unfortunately has occurred in this case," reads the GVNA statement.

"If a referendum is ever necessary and proper, it is here. The referendum process is not an easy one, but citizens felt so strongly about this dense proposal and Sequiota Park that we were able to gather 2800+ signatures in 18 days. The character of our unique corner of Springfield should not be sacrificed through attempts to silence the lawful rights of Springfield citizens granted under our City’s Charter."

The Chamber Board of Directors’ Executive Committee initiated the review of this ballot measure in August through their Local Issues Task Force, which assists the Board of Directors in establishing policy positions on local ballot issues.

At a meeting to hear both sides of the issue, developer Mitch Jenkins and Mayor Ken McClure spoke in favor of the rezoning, while GVNA President Melanie Bach spoke against it.

Following further discussion, the task force voted to recommend the Chamber Board of Directors endorse the Galloway rezoning proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“We are very grateful to all those who presented on the issue. All presenters did an excellent job and presented very thoroughly,” Local Issues Task Force chairman Marshall Kinne said in a statement.

“The GVNA is to be commended for their commitment to the character of their unique neighborhood. This sense of ownership and place is key to a vibrant community. However, the task force prioritized the importance of a reliable process for developers if the proposal meets the needed requirements and receives final approval from city elected officials. There was consensus among task force members that there should be trust in city staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission, who recommended this proposal be approved based on ensuring all requirements are met and the process is followed correctly.”

In their press release, Chamber President Matt Morrow noted there is an "independent committee" forming to support the rezoning referendum.

"The Chamber’s next step will be educating members regarding the measure and the Board’s endorsement of approving the question,” Morrow said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

44% of SGF homeless lost homes during COVID, study says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Connecting Grounds, a religious nonprofit that serves the homeless and those in need in the Springfield area, conducted a study in which they questioned homeless people about their work readiness. For the study, the Connecting Grounds interviewed 204 people, which represents about 10% of the homeless population in Springfield. Nearly 50% […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
Springfield, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KYTV

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Letter: New leadership needed to fight rising crime in Springfield

Last year, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams spoke with KY3. During this interview he insisted the average Springfield resident does not need to worry about their safety and said Springfield has little random violent crime. This statement may come as a surprise to those Springfieldians who have watched the steady...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Mcclure
KOLR10 News

New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school

Several of you are asking tax questions about the Inflation Reduction Act. One of our viewers asked, “Is it true that under the Inflation Control Act (Inflation Reduction Law), my 401K plan will now be taxed before using any of the funds?”
NIXA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Truly Applegate: ‘He could disarm anybody with his charming personality’

Stories abound about Truly Applegate — and his kindness, his wisdom, his strength, his patience, his courage, his compassion. But perhaps none better illustrates the force of his personality than a bullet-riddled incident in which Springfield police officer Truly Applegate resurrected his former self, Ozark High School biology instructor Truly Applegate, and used his “teacher voice” to talk a drug-addled gunman into peaceably surrendering.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Ballot Measure#Election Local#Springfield City Council#Elevation Enterprises
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Changes to come to Allphin Veterinary Clinic

The Allphin Veterinary Clinic in Branson West announces changes at their clinic. The clinic will be hosting a Come and Go Reception on Friday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 6 pm. The event is to allow patients and other time to stop by to wish Dr. Owen Allphin and his wife, Lisa, good luck in their future endeavors and to celebrate the upcoming changes.
BRANSON WEST, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KYTV

On Your Side: Lottery scam text

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We learned earlier this week, two people claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from this summer. Scammers know that too. Here’s the latest way crooks are trying to fool you. You could lose thousands. A viewer sent On Your Side this scam text. It...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield woman loses more than $5,000 in online scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman says a scammer wiped out her savings and warns you not to fall for it. Someone contacted her on Facebook, saying she won the “Sweepzilla Sweepstakes” and won $14.7 million. The scammer tried to form a relationship with the victim and claimed he wanted to marry her. She then shared her personal information.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy