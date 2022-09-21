Bachelor Nation has been going strong for so long that even those who aren’t fans of the franchise know how its shows play out. A lead dates a group of potential romantic partners, eliminating contestants week after week in hopes that their journey ends in a marriage proposal. Though every season is unique, that core structure — dating, eliminating, and proposing — largely remains the same. So when The Bachelor is 26 seasons deep and The Bachelorette is wrapping up its 19th season I have trouble comprehending how contestants act like they have no idea how the shows work or what’s expected of them.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO