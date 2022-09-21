ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce
Adam Levine
Kelsea Ballerini
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TVGuide.com

The Bachelor Season 27: Who Is the New Bachelor, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know

After a tumultuous season of double Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, we're now looking forward to the next season of The Bachelor on ABC. And Bachelor Nation finally has the answer to who the next Bachelor will be. During the Bachelorette's live "After the Final Rose" event with Rachel and Gabby, franchise host Jesse Palmer revealed that Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross will be taking over as the man the women vie for on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.
Decider.com

Why Are Men on ‘The Bachelorette’ Acting Like They Don’t Know How the Show Works?

Bachelor Nation has been going strong for so long that even those who aren’t fans of the franchise know how its shows play out. A lead dates a group of potential romantic partners, eliminating contestants week after week in hopes that their journey ends in a marriage proposal. Though every season is unique, that core structure — dating, eliminating, and proposing — largely remains the same. So when The Bachelor is 26 seasons deep and The Bachelorette is wrapping up its 19th season I have trouble comprehending how contestants act like they have no idea how the shows work or what’s expected of them.
People

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Addresses Being Too Young for Marriage: 'It Doesn't Matter How Old You Are'

Shallcross ended his relationship with Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette after she questioned whether he was ready for engagement at age 25 Things didn't work out between Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia on her season of The Bachelorette, but now he'll get another shot at love when he steps up as the next Bachelor.   "I've taken the lessons I've learned and want to apply it for myself and find my person now," Shallcross, 26, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Heartbreak is never fun, but it didn't deter...
Variety

‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Addresses Winner’s Blackface Photo: ‘There Is No Excuse’

This week’s season finale of “The Bachelorette” saw a happy ending for leading lady, Gabby Windey, who received a proposal from her final suitor, Erich Schwer. But despite the couple’s engagement, their road to find love on reality TV was not without controversy — and not just the on-screen drama you expect from a dating show, but the real trouble that comes with being thrust into the public spotlight. Towards the end of the season, an old photo from Schwer’s high school yearbook surfaced online, showing the then-teenager wearing blackface as part of a high school Halloween costume in which he...
Decider.com

Why ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Is Losing Longtime Fans: “We Don’t Watch Escapist Reality TV to Be Bummed Out”

The Bachelor franchise has been an immovable part of pop culture for the past two decades, but as The Bachelorette wraps a turbulent Season 19, longtime members of Bachelor Nation are reevaluating their relationships with the reality shows. Since premiering in 2002, The Bachelor has given the world 26 seasons, numerous spinoffs including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, a podcast, televised wedding specials, an awful video game, and more. In recent years, the franchise has also come under fire for struggles with diversity, elaborate efforts to manufacture drama, and a failure to update its stale show structure. As a result,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’

Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer Reunites Millie Bobby Brown and Henry CavillNetflix Releases Previously Unseen 'Squid Game' Clip, Plus Teasers for New Seasons of 'Hellbound,' 'Money Heist: Korea'Dwyane Wade Recalls Thrill of...
