Read full article on original website
Related
Bachelorette ‘splits’ from fiance before finale airs- find out which star’s fairytale ending fell apart after filming
A STAR of the Bachelorette has reportedly split from her fiance before the season finale airs. Find out whether 26-year-old Rachel Recchia or 31-year-old Gabby Windey’s fairytale ending fell apart soon after filming. WARNING: Spoilers Ahead. According to Reality Steve, Rachel ends up engaged to Tino Franco, 28, at...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Rachel Recchia Reveals What Aven Jones Said to Her at ‘The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose’
As Bachelor Nation still reels from the Tuesday, September 20, season finale, one key question remains — will Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones date following her split from Tino Franco? “Right now, we are going to see where things go,” the 26-year-old flight instructor said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 21. […]
ETOnline.com
‘The Bachelorette’: Where Rachel and Aven Stand After His Surprise Finale Appearance (Exclusive)
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are open to all possibilities. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the pilot the day after the live finale of The Bachelorette, and the reality star revealed how things are going with her ex after his surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode. "We'll have to wait and...
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
‘Bachelorette’ Breakup Given Away by ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Promo That Aired During Show
While viewers didn’t need the Bachelor in Paradise promo to tell them how things would go for Gabby Windey and Johnny in the latest Bachelorette episode, given what he said to her, it did provide a bit of humor. The September 5 episode featured the overnight dates, and Gabby...
‘The Bachelorette’: How Tino Feels After His Breakup With Rachel, According to His Dad: ‘He Needs Time’
How is Tino Franco doing after his public breakup with Rachel Recchia on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale? Here's what his dad said.
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
The Bachelorette finale preview: That's a dealbreaker, Aven
On part one of The Bachelorette finale, Aven meets Rachel's family and friends and reveals something that sets off major alarm bells with her BFFs. Gabby may have narrowed down her potential husbands to a single guy, but in part one of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel has three men left to choose from: Zach, Aven, and Tino.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Bachelorette’: Erich Schwer Allegedly Sent His Ex a Dozen Roses 2 Days Before He Left to Film the Show
Erich Schwer's ex-girlfriend recently alleged that he sent her a dozen roses days before he left to film 'The Bachelorette.'
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
TVGuide.com
The Bachelor Season 27: Who Is the New Bachelor, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know
After a tumultuous season of double Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, we're now looking forward to the next season of The Bachelor on ABC. And Bachelor Nation finally has the answer to who the next Bachelor will be. During the Bachelorette's live "After the Final Rose" event with Rachel and Gabby, franchise host Jesse Palmer revealed that Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross will be taking over as the man the women vie for on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.
Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer: A Timeline of His Allegations and Controversies as Season 19 Aired
Season 19 of The Bachelorette may come to a dramatic end for both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The co-leads ended part one of the finale with one suitor remaining for each of them. While Rachel is hoping for a proposal from Tino Franco during part two, which airs on Tuesday, September 20, Gabby thinks […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Are Men on ‘The Bachelorette’ Acting Like They Don’t Know How the Show Works?
Bachelor Nation has been going strong for so long that even those who aren’t fans of the franchise know how its shows play out. A lead dates a group of potential romantic partners, eliminating contestants week after week in hopes that their journey ends in a marriage proposal. Though every season is unique, that core structure — dating, eliminating, and proposing — largely remains the same. So when The Bachelor is 26 seasons deep and The Bachelorette is wrapping up its 19th season I have trouble comprehending how contestants act like they have no idea how the shows work or what’s expected of them.
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Tino Franco’s Dad Says He’s ‘So Glad It’s Almost Over’
Tino Franco's dad is 'so glad' 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 finale is almost over. Here's what he said and what goes down between Tino and Rachel Recchia.
New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Addresses Being Too Young for Marriage: 'It Doesn't Matter How Old You Are'
Shallcross ended his relationship with Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette after she questioned whether he was ready for engagement at age 25 Things didn't work out between Zach Shallcross and Rachel Recchia on her season of The Bachelorette, but now he'll get another shot at love when he steps up as the next Bachelor. "I've taken the lessons I've learned and want to apply it for myself and find my person now," Shallcross, 26, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Heartbreak is never fun, but it didn't deter...
‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Addresses Winner’s Blackface Photo: ‘There Is No Excuse’
This week’s season finale of “The Bachelorette” saw a happy ending for leading lady, Gabby Windey, who received a proposal from her final suitor, Erich Schwer. But despite the couple’s engagement, their road to find love on reality TV was not without controversy — and not just the on-screen drama you expect from a dating show, but the real trouble that comes with being thrust into the public spotlight. Towards the end of the season, an old photo from Schwer’s high school yearbook surfaced online, showing the then-teenager wearing blackface as part of a high school Halloween costume in which he...
Why ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Is Losing Longtime Fans: “We Don’t Watch Escapist Reality TV to Be Bummed Out”
The Bachelor franchise has been an immovable part of pop culture for the past two decades, but as The Bachelorette wraps a turbulent Season 19, longtime members of Bachelor Nation are reevaluating their relationships with the reality shows. Since premiering in 2002, The Bachelor has given the world 26 seasons, numerous spinoffs including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, a podcast, televised wedding specials, an awful video game, and more. In recent years, the franchise has also come under fire for struggles with diversity, elaborate efforts to manufacture drama, and a failure to update its stale show structure. As a result,...
AOL Corp
'The Bachelor': How Rachel and Gabby Feel About Zach Landing the Role (Exclusive)
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are reacting to Zach Shallcross being named the next Bachelor. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the ladies the day after their season finale of The Bachelorette aired, and they had only positive things to say about the next franchise lead. Zach vied for Rachel's heart...
Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’
Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan. “You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer Reunites Millie Bobby Brown and Henry CavillNetflix Releases Previously Unseen 'Squid Game' Clip, Plus Teasers for New Seasons of 'Hellbound,' 'Money Heist: Korea'Dwyane Wade Recalls Thrill of...
Back to the Beach! All the Details on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 — Cast, Hosts and More
Bachelor Nation is headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 8. There are already tons of predictions about what's to come when former The Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants walk onto the beach at Playa Escondida...
Comments / 0