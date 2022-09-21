ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

FOX2now.com

From summer to fall, South County Center can style us all

ST. LOUIS — We all have that go-to dress or pair of pants, and it’s tough to let that go when the weather is going back and forth. Stylist Christine Poehling shows us how to take our favorite dress and make it last a little while longer from summer to fall!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life

ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country

596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
AUGUSTA, MO
FOX2now.com

Eat, drink, and be merry at the Brew in the Lou Beer Festival

ST. LOUIS – The 10th annual Brew in the Lou Beer Festival returns to Francis Park in south St. Louis. This is one of the best beer festivals in the city, and it benefits the Lutheran schools that serve 8,300 students and 500 teachers. This is a one-stop tasting event showcasing St. Louis’ best beer, wine, spirits, and food.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Locals can live rent free while Cardinals are in the playoffs

How would you like a break on paying rent along with a red October for the Cardinals?. Locals can live rent free while Cardinals are in …. What are you doing about it? Sickle-Cell Warriors, …. Friday’s Trending Topics. Presenting Randi Starr concert tonight in Hazelwood. Serendipity’s new fall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Rainy morning turns into a sunny afternoon

Maybe a few sprinkles this morning across southeast MO and southern IL. University City seeks federal funds to buy out flood-damaged …. Many celebrations in St. Louis region for first weekend …. Parents of St. Louis Co. boy who drowned push for …. Apple TV+ broadcast sends some Cardinals fans...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee

O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
O'FALLON, MO
KOLR10 News

How Missourians can help monarch butterflies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial

A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial. Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial. Missouri Botanical Garden celebrates drop in temps …. Founder thanks customers as Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust …. Man shot and killed his mother in north St. Louis …. Sam Page announces...
IMPERIAL, MO
stlmag.com

Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold

Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2now.com

Missouri holds its second annual Hazel Erby Day Celebration

Missouri holds its second annual Hazel Erby Day Celebration Thursday. Missouri holds its second annual Hazel Erby Day Celebration. The Armory, revitalized as St. Louis entertainment …. Celebrate National Ice Cream Cone Day and Macklind …. Legal Lens: Missouri’s ‘Law Enforcement Bill of Rights’. Celebrate 45 years of...
MISSOURI STATE

