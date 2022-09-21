Read full article on original website
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
From summer to fall, South County Center can style us all
ST. LOUIS — We all have that go-to dress or pair of pants, and it’s tough to let that go when the weather is going back and forth. Stylist Christine Poehling shows us how to take our favorite dress and make it last a little while longer from summer to fall!
How a trip into a quilt shop, changed this St. Louis woman’s life
ST. LOUIS – Tamara Lynn discovered quilting about 23 years ago when she walked into a quilt shop and attended a class on it. She has been hooked ever since and 22 years later, she is running a thriving local business called Itch`n To Be Stitch`n, where she has 25,000 bolts of fabric and all items to go along with it.
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country
596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
Eat, drink, and be merry at the Brew in the Lou Beer Festival
ST. LOUIS – The 10th annual Brew in the Lou Beer Festival returns to Francis Park in south St. Louis. This is one of the best beer festivals in the city, and it benefits the Lutheran schools that serve 8,300 students and 500 teachers. This is a one-stop tasting event showcasing St. Louis’ best beer, wine, spirits, and food.
Organizers get ready for St. Charles County Oktoberfest
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Jason Gregory with Sudwerk Brewing out of California cracks open a beer to signal the sign of a good time – the arrival of St. Charles’ Oktoberfest. “Oh man, it’s one of the biggest in the nation,” Gregory said. Gregory said...
Sugarfire celebrates Arnold groundbreaking with sandwich giveaway, food drive
ARNOLD, Mo. — To celebrate the groundbreaking of a new location in Arnold, Sugarfire Smokehouse will have a food truck set up starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of its future location, 2204 Michigan Ave. While supplies last, grab a free pulled-pork sandwich Sunday at the food...
Locals can live rent free while Cardinals are in the playoffs
How would you like a break on paying rent along with a red October for the Cardinals?
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Missouri neighborhood
A new home development opens this weekend in Imperial. But some are already camping out days ahead to buy a lot for their dream home.
Rainy morning turns into a sunny afternoon
Maybe a few sprinkles this morning across southeast MO and southern IL.
Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee
O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
How Missourians can help monarch butterflies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold
Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
Missouri Botanical Garden celebrates drop in temps with extended hours
Summer’s last blast made it tough to enjoy outside time the past few days, but a cold front Wednesday evening will bring a drop in temperatures. At the Missouri Botanical Garden, visitors celebrated the arrival of falling temperatures during the Fall Flower Hours event.
The Armory, revitalized as St. Louis entertainment center, to open in December
A historical landmark in St. Louis will soon carry new life as an entertainment center.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A frantic search was underway in the St. Louis area for an extremely rare dog. KMOV reports that dog owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick up a 115-pound otterhound last month. The dog went missing after they let the animal out in their backyard when they returned home.
Missouri holds its second annual Hazel Erby Day Celebration
Missouri holds its second annual Hazel Erby Day Celebration Thursday.
Be Our Guest at Global Brew buy $50 gift certificates for $25
ST. LOUIS — We love the craft beers and the gourmet pub fare. At Global Brew, they have just about any drink, and you can pair it with their yummy charcuterie boards, sandwiches, and tater tots. We invite you to Be Our Guest with a purchase of a $50...
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
