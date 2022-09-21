ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Gold Coast Doulas hosting 7th annual Diaper Drive now thru Oct. 2

Diapers are expensive, and no government programs currently cover them. To help parents out in West Michigan in need of diapers for their kids, the Gold Coast Doulas are hosting their. 7th annual Diaper Drive. The diaper drive benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Parent Coalition...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

Zoo Goes Boo, Park Before Dark, Boo at the Barn: 2022 West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events

Zoo Goes Boo & West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events. Get ready, West Michigan, spooky season is on its way and Halloween activities are starting to sell tickets. Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo is one of those popular local Halloween events that families return to year after year. Similar “Halloween with the animals” events have popped up in West Michigan over the past few years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friends: The Gem Kittens

Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!. It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Kent County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Government
Kent County, MI
Pets & Animals
WLNS

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
Fox17

Barry County K9 Grizzly retires after 7 years

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County K9 has retired after nearly seven years on the job!. Grizzly retired on July 26, which the Barry County Sheriff’s Office says was also his eighth birthday. We’re told Grizzly succeeded in tracking down his first subject on his first day...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petfinder#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Petfinder Com
WILX-TV

Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
KENTWOOD, MI
1077 WRKR

What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy