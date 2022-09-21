Read full article on original website
Gold Coast Doulas hosting 7th annual Diaper Drive now thru Oct. 2
Diapers are expensive, and no government programs currently cover them. To help parents out in West Michigan in need of diapers for their kids, the Gold Coast Doulas are hosting their. 7th annual Diaper Drive. The diaper drive benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank of West Michigan and Great Start Parent Coalition...
84-year-old woman shot while educating residents about Proposal 3
An 84-year-old woman drove herself to the police station after being shot in Ionia County Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.
Zoo Goes Boo, Park Before Dark, Boo at the Barn: 2022 West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events
Zoo Goes Boo & West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events. Get ready, West Michigan, spooky season is on its way and Halloween activities are starting to sell tickets. Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo is one of those popular local Halloween events that families return to year after year. Similar “Halloween with the animals” events have popped up in West Michigan over the past few years.
Friday's Friends: The Gem Kittens
Are you excited about the brand new Bark in the Dark?!. It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
Barry County K9 Grizzly retires after 7 years
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A Barry County K9 has retired after nearly seven years on the job!. Grizzly retired on July 26, which the Barry County Sheriff’s Office says was also his eighth birthday. We’re told Grizzly succeeded in tracking down his first subject on his first day...
Boot Up! Exodus Place asking for 75 winter boot donations by the end of 2022
Exodus Place serves the men in the West Michigan community who are experiencing homelessness. Right now, they're collecting boots to prepare these men for the harsh Michigan winter, and they're asking for donations from the community. They're collecting new and gently used men's winter boots to help members of Exodus...
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
Public hearing will mean delay for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe Development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — New developments tied to a multi-million-dollar development along the Muskegon lakeshore will delay work on the long-running project. It appeared state environmental regulators had granted requests to convene a public hearing regarding the future of the Adelaide Pointe development. The process, an EGLE spokesperson said, would...
Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after man approaches 11-year-old, offers him a ride
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious incident Thursday involving an 11-year-old boy. Police say the incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 14900 block of Blair Street, when a man in his 30's approached a boy riding a bike.
Man dies after 3-truck crash near Paw Paw
A man has died after a crash that involved three trucks on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.
Readers dismayed as Cedar Springs Post says goodbye
It appears time has run out in the effort to save a hometown newspaper
Muskegon suicide survivor advocates people to look forward, seek help
A west Michigan suicide survivor wants people in the community to know that it’s okay to ask for help.
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
'It's an increase in every aspect of living': Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes expresses residents' growing needs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Earlier this week Kalamazoo City Commissioner voted to increase the city’s water and sewer rate by 20%; however, that is one of the many demands Kalamazoo residents are facing. “An increase that may not seem like a lot to someone can really impact families. And...
Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
