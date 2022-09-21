Read full article on original website
Husker Hour: Coaching Carousel, Volleyball Latest, Amie Just
Plenty of coaching talk and an elite Nebraska volleyball milestone
KSNB Local4
Shelton football maintains perfect season with win over Franklin
SHLETON, Neb. (KSNB) - Shelton football played host to the Franklin Flyers Thursday night. The Bulldogs held the Flyers scoreless after the first quarter and dominated the rest of the game, 46-6 the final. Shelton improves to 4-0 on the season. See imbedded video for highlights.
18 Iowa Women's Basketball Televised in '22-23
Hawkeyes Appearing on Fox, ESPN/ABC, BTN During Upcoming Campaign
NIU QB Rocky Lombardi "Game-Time Decision" Against Kentucky
Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi may be under center for the Huskies tonight in Lexington. ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel provided this update on the super senior QB this morning: Lombardi went down with an undisclosed leg injury in the second quarter of last week's game against ...
