Shelton football maintains perfect season with win over Franklin

SHLETON, Neb. (KSNB) - Shelton football played host to the Franklin Flyers Thursday night. The Bulldogs held the Flyers scoreless after the first quarter and dominated the rest of the game, 46-6 the final. Shelton improves to 4-0 on the season. See imbedded video for highlights.
