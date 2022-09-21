Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Where will OpTic’s VALORANT roster go? Potential new teams for the VALORANT Champions runners-up after failing to make VCT partnership cut
When Riot Games announced its list of partnered teams for the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour, OpTic Gaming, the Champions runner-up, was absent. Before VALORANT Champions Istanbul, a rumor surfaced that TSM was interested in purchasing the entire OpTic team should OpTic miss out on a partnership slot and TSM manage to secure one. But when Riot revealed its 10 Americas league teams, not only was OpTic missing but so was TSM.
NFL・
dotesports.com
2 of the best VALORANT players become free agents after OpTic VCT snub
North American players Victor Wong and Austin “crashies” Roberts are free to join another VALORANT team since they have become unrestricted free agents after OpTic Gaming failed to acquire a spot in the Americas’ partnership league. Victor and crashies’ announcement was made less than 30 minutes after...
NFL・
dotesports.com
How good is Jamie Tartt in FIFA 23? Predicting AFC Richmond player ratings in FIFA 23
Now that the presence of Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23 has been confirmed, we can begin imagining how Jamie Tartt and the boys will be rated by EA. We’ll find out the real numbers in a few days, but player ratings predictions have never hurt anyone.
FIFA・
dotesports.com
One more from Turkey: FUT acquires spot in VALORANT EMEA partner league
FUT Esports, an esports organization based in Turkey, has successfully become one of Riot Games’ partners for the 2023 EMEA VALORANT league. The last EMEA spot remained unknown until Riot’s official announcement today. Blix had reported that KOI, Karmine Korp, Fnatic, Vitality, Natus Vincere, Heretics, BBL Esports, Giants, and Team Liquid had been accepted in the EMEA league, which left the community wondering which organization would take that last spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Why moving to Asia is a good thing for Gen.G and T1 VALORANT
On Sept. 21, it was announced alongside the overall franchising decisions for the VALORANT Champions Tour that Gen.G Esports and T1 are set to move their VALORANT teams to South Korea for the 2023 season. The competitive VALORANT scene was immediately blown up as the VCT unveiled all 30 teams...
thebrag.com
American flies to Australia to meet online gf and is sent back after only 2 days
An American man named Caleb recently flew all the way to Australia to meet his online girlfriend Cecilia before returning two days later. An American man named Caleb, from Ohio, recently flew 20 hours to Australia, with only $100 in his wallet, to meet his online girlfriend of two years. When he arrived in Sydney, Caleb was pulled aside by immigration, who questioned him about his affairs in the country before he could continue flying on to Melbourne. The journey was documented on a resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security.
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
dotesports.com
The best-hidden secret weapons at the 2022 League World Championship
The League of Legends World Championship is traditionally one of the most intense meetings of surplus talent in esports each year. But with 24 teams and well over 100 individual players in attendance, it’s easy to focus only on the handful of superstars. There’s a good chance you probably...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship
The 2022 World Championship is upon us, League of Legends fanatics. One of the biggest events in esports has finally arrived, with 24 top teams battling it out over the course of a month to decide which region will be taking home the Summoner’s Cup. This tournament will be...
dotesports.com
‘I’m not sure what we are doing’: Fnatic star says team haven’t scrimmed ahead of Worlds 2022
With only a week left until the start of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, teams from around the world are busy preparing strategies and practicing for the biggest event of the year. But according to Fnatic’s star AD carry Elias “Upset” Lipp, the LEC’s third seed has yet to scrim for the tournament.
dotesports.com
Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?
The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
dotesports.com
Japanese duo reportedly acquire VALORANT partnership spots in VCT Asia league
ZETA DIVISION and DetonatioN Gaming will take part in the 2023 VCT Asia partnership league that Riot Games has in the works, according to a report by VLR’s Seulgi. Seulgi also reported that Japanese organizations Sengoku, FAV, FENNEL, Crazy Raccoon, and REJECT have not been accepted into the franchising program.
dotesports.com
Riot officially introduces all 30 partnered VCT teams for 2023
The next era of VCT has its official participants. Riot Games announced today the full list of all 30 partnered teams for the international VALORANT leagues next year. These teams will make up the three 10-team international leagues and will participate in the Sao Paulo kickoff event in February next year.
dotesports.com
Los Angeles Gladiators DPS Patiphan retires from competitive Overwatch
Of all the legends of competitive Overwatch, very few have managed to compete in drastically different eras of the game. Those who do cement themselves in the game’s history for good. One of those multi-talented players has decided to end his journey within the competitive scene today. Patiphan Chaiwong,...
dotesports.com
VALORANT rostermania: 2 The Guard players allowed to explore offers
The Guard VALORANT players Jacob “valyn” Batio and Michael “neT” Bernet became unrestricted free agents today after their organization failed to secure a spot in the Americas partnership league. Valyn is looking to in-game lead for a partnered squad and “bring a winning culture to any...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 leave Movistar Riders in shambles after 2-0 domination at ESL Pro League season 16
Cloud9 breezed past Movistar Riders 2-0 today in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group D to practically secure a spot in the playoffs. The result leaves the team led by Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov in a comfortable spot in the group because they have yet to lose a map in EPL season 16. This practically leaves Movistar Riders without a chance to make the playoffs since they have a 0-3 record and Team Liquid and FURIA are also undefeated in the tournament so far.
dotesports.com
Krafton’s $2 million PUBG Global Championship is bigger and better than ever this year
The most exciting time of the year is approaching for PUBG fans because the Global Championship kicks off this fall. Krafton provided details about the international tournament, including the schedule, format, and prize pool in a press release. The Global Championship will feature the 32 best teams in the world,...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
dotesports.com
How to link your Origin account to Steam to play Apex Legends
Apex Legends is a game that’s best enjoyed with friends. While you can take on battle royale, Arenas, limited-time modes, and more by yourself, emerging victorious is much easier when you have a strong squad backing you up. Thankfully, modern game platforms and launchers make it easy to add friends and team up together before heading into the thick of battle.
BBC
Covid: Hong Kong to end controversial hotel quarantine policy
Hong Kong's government says that from Monday people arriving in Hong Kong will no longer have to go into mandatory hotel quarantine. Travellers will also no longer have to show a negative Covid test before boarding a plane to Hong Kong. Instead they will monitor themselves for possible infection for...
Comments / 0